Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Flight bookings could open next year says Ros Jones

The Mayor of Doncaster, who has made reopening the airport her “number one priority”, said she believes the airport could have flights operating for the “winter 2027/28 season”, with bookings being possible from a year before in late 2026.

This is a more optimistic timeline than the one recently offered by South Yorkshire mayor Oliver Coppard, who has suggested passenger flights will not be fully in place until 2028.

In a speech hailing the unanimous decision to go ahead with the reopening, Ms Jones said she believed freight aircraft will be operating from the site by next summer – with passenger flights potentially available the following year.

Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones has hailed the decision to reopen Doncaster Sheffield Airport. Picture: Tony Johnson

“Before the end of 2026, passengers should be able to book their holidays taking off from this airport in the winter of 27/28,” she said.

She said those projections are reliant on reopening efforts progressing as planned, “as well as the aviation industry coming forward now and flying from what we all know is a super airport”.

The release of devolution funding controlled by the office of Mr Coppard means Doncaster Council can progress its plans to reopen the airport via a council-owned company.

Ms Jones said substantial work has been taking place behind the scenes in advance of the funding decision being announced.

“We have not been sitting idly by waiting to see if this funding will be agreed, we have carried on with our work to prepare for our airport to be fully reopened,” she said.

“This includes working with the Civil Aviation Authority to redesign the airspace needed and getting essential infrastructure back in as soon as we can, such as radar, air traffic control, fire service and other matters in place.

“One of the biggest next steps is for Fly Doncaster and CDC to bring on board the right senior roles that we need to manage the airport along with Munich Airport International, who are our strategic partners.

“This week will see the first tranche of those essential managerial roles being advertised. This is the start of the recruitment and more will come once these are in place.

“I want to stress that I am a firm believer that our airport will be the jewel in the crown of our economy, not just in Doncaster but across the wider region. It will stimulate growth, be the catalyst for business and industry and provide incredible opportunities for our residents and businesses.”

Her campaigning work in reopening the airport was praised by her fellow political leaders.

Mr Coppard said the unanimous decision by South Yorkshire council leaders to back the release of the funding was “in no small part because of the passion of her argument over the last three years”.

He said: “I’ve never known anyone so focused on or committed to a single project; whether we’ve been talking about potholes or post-19 skills, Ros has never failed to remind me and the other members of the [mayoral] board of the central importance of DSA and her vision for the future of Doncaster.”

Barnsley Council leader Sir Steve Houghton said: “When the airport first closed, her instinct was ‘we are going to get this reopened’.

"I have to say there was huge scepticism about whether this could be brought about. People like me were sceptical. Ros kept believing and kept pushing. It is in no small way – in fact the majority of the way – is down to Ros Jones making this happen.

"Getting to this point has not just been about commercial or economic or financial risk, there was political and reputational risk as well in being prepared to take this on.”

Rotherham Council leader Chris Read said: “This is a huge asset for the South Yorkshire economy with enormous potential for driving forward jobs and opportunities for people in the region and the benefit will be felt far beyond Doncaster.

"I’m satisfied this is an appropriate use of public money and a wise thing for us to do to take forward the South Yorkshire economy.