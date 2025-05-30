Doncaster-Sheffield Airport: Holtec selects Doncaster’s GatewayEast as home of new UK factory

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company is now entering detailed negotiations with the developer, Peel Land.

The statement continued: “The landmark decision has been widely welcomed by South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard, Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones, local Labour MP Lee Pitcher, and industry leads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Holtec’s decision also comes weeks after the Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, confirmed £30m to fund the reopening of the airport. Since it closed in 2022, local politicians and businesses have campaigned to reopen it to drive growth across the region.

Holtec Britain has selected Doncaster’s GatewayEast as the home for its planned UK factory. The site is close to Doncaster-Sheffield Airport. (Photo supplied on behalf of Holtec Britain)

“After evaluating 13 regions across the UK - Holtec – who have been working in the UK for nearly 30 years – chose South Yorkshire as its base to localise production in the region.”

Gareth Thomas, Director at Holtec Britain, said: “In Doncaster, Holtec’s plans for a new advanced manufacturing facility will create a new industrial renaissance for the nation.

"We are delivering tangible wins for the British economy - thousands of homegrown jobs, foreign direct investment, a new export market, the re-industrialisation of South Yorkshire, cementing US, UK, Korean and Japanese relations through our partners - all while lowering bills, and powering the economy through clean energy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With the reopening of Doncaster-Sheffield airport, we’re excited about the potential this site has to offer. Holtec is now finalising the factory business plan to support its Final Investment Decision.”

“We are proud to back Britain’s industrial base working with trade unions and UK industry partners.”

Stephen Wild Managing Director, Peel Land, said: “Today’s announcement by Holtec, confirming GatewayEast as their preferred location for future UK investment marks a pivotal milestone in driving forward South Yorkshire's Advanced Manufacturing Investment Zone at GatewayEast, accelerating the delivery of high value jobs in Doncaster at the Innovation Quarter (IQ) site. We look forward to working alongside Holtec, City of Doncaster Council, SYMCA and wider partners to drive forward delivery in this strategically important location.”