Doncaster Council has established a council-owned company called FlyDoncaster to run the airport, with the hope of reopening next year and has signed up Munich Airport International to provide operational and management services.

The airport closed in late 2022 at a point where Tui was the only operator using the site after Wizz Air withdrew its flights from the airport in June that year.

The airport made operating losses in every year of private operation, collectively adding up to almost £180m.

A plane at Doncaster Sheffield Airport prior to its closure in 2022. Picture: Chris Etchells

The council intends to loan an initial £105m at low rates of interest to FlyDoncaster using its share of South Yorkshire devolution money, with a decision on the plan due this summer.

At a council scrutiny committee meeting last week, council programme director Christian Foster was asked what the council intends to do differently with the reopened site.

Mr Foster, who is also a director of FlyDoncaster, said significant increases in freight volumes as well as a wider choice of airlines are part of its strategy.

He said: "DSA in its prime in 2019 was around 23,000 tonnes [of freight]. This is an airport that should be at that 100,000 tonnes plus. For us, our ambition on the freight volumes is key.

"We also talk about the fact that for an airport to be successful it needs airlines. We have seen before previously in terms of the difficulties Wizz Air had previously operating at the airport. Ultimately it was down to one airline.

"Working with our advisers from Munich we are very clear we want to target a number of airlines and have already been having those conversations for over 12 months with certain airlines.

"Having a strategy where you only have an airport with one airline doesn’t work for Doncaster and hence we want a minimum of four to five and that’s where we are working at.”

He said the council intends to operate the airport with “tighter fiscal control” while it also has ambitions to expand the site.

Mr Foster said: “The ability to develop airside aviation and like-minded industries whether it is from manufacturing or additional hangars will be key. That will bring significant revenue into the airport, but also in Doncaster. This is an airport that is at the heart of the UK.”

He said a masterplan setting out some of the “really exciting opportunities that are presenting themselves to us” is due to be finalised by the end of this month.

Mr Foster also told the meeting the council are “extremely confident” around the airspace being returned for use by the Civil Aviation Authority.

He said: “We are very keen to get our airspace returned back to 24 hours for next year.”

The council argue that reopening the airport will be the catalyst for regeneration work around the site which would create 5,000 direct jobs and has a benefit-cost ratio (BCR) estimate of generating £9 of economic value for every £1 spent.