Doncaster Sheffield Airport: I'll do whatever is needed to get flights running again, says Transport Secretary

I know that many readers were shocked when Doncaster Sheffield Airport was forced to close in 2022.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here was a thriving airport – often rated as the best in the UK – serving satisfied passengers for 17 years. Before the pandemic, it welcomed 1.4 million people a year on their way to holidays, family reunions and business trips. Quite simply, it was this region’s gateway to the world.

Closing it not only left South Yorkshire as one of the biggest regions with no international airport, but also closed doors to opportunity for millions from Doncaster to Dinnington and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today we right that historic wrong. I welcome the decision from Mayor Coppard and Council Leaders to reopen Doncaster Sheffield Airport. Thanks to this Government’s record devolution package for South Yorkshire, local leaders have earmarked £160 million to get flights back up and running by 2028. And as Transport Secretary, I will do whatever is needed to meet that goal.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander

Today’s decision is a victory for common sense. Because there is no denying this airport’s crucial role in boosting regional growth. Council figures predict it could support 5,000 jobs and provide a £5bn boost to the local economy. And in a sign that aviation’s benefits ripple far and wide, this decision will also help support the development of an advanced manufacturing hub at nearby Gateway East.

We cannot afford to lag behind public aspiration when it comes to flying. People want to travel and businesses need to trade. That’s not going to change. So I’ve already approved Luton Airport’s expansion plans. I have received proposals for a third runway at Heathrow, and I’ll make a final decision on Gatwick as soon as possible.