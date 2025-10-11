Doncaster Sheffield Airport: International investors reveal interest - with "vast sums" pledge

International investors say they are ready to put "vast sums" into the Doncaster Sheffield Airport reopening project, The Yorkshire Post can reveal.

A statement from the consortium says the group "made clear" to local political leaders its ambition to either acquire the Doncaster Sheffield Airport site and surrounding land or enter into a public/private joint partnership prior to last month’s decision to release £160m in devolution funding. That money, from Oliver Coppard's South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA), is due to allow Doncaster Council to reopen the airport.

The investor group welcomed the funding decision but added it “had already confirmed our commitment to invest well before that decision in September as we are wholly convinced that the airport isn't just viable, but the opportunity for world-leading success, jobs and accelerated growth is in fact undeniable”.

It also called for an end to “avoidable” delays to progress on the project as it pursues a potential deal. A council meeting is due to take place next month to vote on the £160m SYMCA funding plan.

SYMCA today confirmed it is “aware of the investor group’s interest” and said it “has always been clear” a privately-run airport would be the most sustainable long-term model. Doncaster Council, which is leading negotiations on private investment in the airport, failed to provide a comment in time for publication.

The investor group is not publicly revealing the identities of those involved with its potential bid but has said it includes partners from the United Arab Emirates.

The group was reported to be interested in taking over the airport after owner Peel announced closure plans in 2022 but a deal never came to fruition. Doncaster Council signed a 125-year lease with Peel for the airport land in 2024 and currently intends to reopen the site through a council-owned company called Fly Doncaster.

While it had been hoped flights could restart from spring 2026, delays in securing funding linked to concerns about the risk to taxpayer money have pushed the timetable for commercial flights back to 2028.

A spokesperson for the ‘global investor group’ said it has “vast experience, international reach and access to significant quantums of funding”.

The spokesperson said the group is willing to fund key infrastructure work while its international links, including in the UAE, “bring new opportunities for global twinning projects, world-leading free zone operations and new significant airlines”.

They added: “We believe our offer reduces the public financial risk fully, or in part. It provides access to funded solutions for energy and infrastructure that are currently unfunded, we bring vast experience and game-changing new business to the region.

"We sincerely hope that local, regional and national governments can take advantage of this collaborative opportunity without further delay. We are wholly committed to invest vast sums in this region with DSA as the anchor project and shining beacon of what the region and the UK has to offer.”

A SYMCA spokesperson said: “We’re aware of the investor group’s interest and are continuing to support City of Doncaster Council, who are leading all negotiations around private investment in DSA. We’ve always been clear that a privately operated and funded airport remains the most sustainable long-term model, and we remain open to working with credible partners who share our ambition to secure the future of DSA for South Yorkshire.”

Major infrastructure investment promise – including power plant

Private investors are offering to fund major infrastructure works required to fully realise ambitions for the reopening of Doncaster Sheffield Airport as they seek to join the project.

While £160m of public money is being committed to a plan for Doncaster Council to reopen DSA and use the airport as a springboard for wider development around the area, hundreds of millions more of further spending is expected to be required.

DSA is intended to be the centrepiece of a broader strategic development project called South Yorkshire Airport City, with nearby logistics park Gateway East becoming a 'world-leading' home to sustainable aviation and advanced manufacturing businesses.

Earlier this year, it was revealed between £90m to £160m of extra infrastructure spending is expected to be required for Gateway East, particularly for power connections.

A report from South Yorkshire mayor Oliver Coppard’s office said it was likely some public sector “intervention” would be required towards those costs and also warned additional long-term investment would be needed in Gateway East.

Meanwhile, there are hopes for the creation of a new railway station at DSA but this is not a current priority for the project despite Sheffield Council leader Tom Hunt warning it is “imperative” public transport links to the airport are improved.

A statement from a global investor group, which hopes to either acquire the DSA site and surrounding land or participate in public-private joint venture deal, said its involvement could address both issues.

A spokesperson said there are plans for a modular power plant with carbon capture capabilities.

They added: “Assurance work did demonstrate that DSA must accept private investment at scale and pace. The review highlighted critical gaps in the lack of energy grid capacity and provision which is critical to build out the vast new infrastructure, hangers, sheds and facilities the business cases are based upon. New jobs will only be realised via new companies investing, laying down roots and committing to Doncaster long term, they can't do this without assured power provision.

"Our proposal has identified a unique world-leading green carbon capture energy solution that would be fully funded by our investor group. The capital costs alone of solving this problem will be in the hundreds of millions upfront, but will mean that DSA will produce world-leading clean energy and can even then deliver cheaper energy to the region and business community as a result of scaling up over time.

"The review also highlighted areas that are critical to success but currently don't have government funding such as the improvements to the rail infrastructure that is crucial to both freight and future commercial productivity, efficiency and sustainability.