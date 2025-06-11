Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nowhere is this more urgent than in aviation. The reopening of Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA) and the associated development of a green aviation cluster present a generational opportunity. At the forefront of this green aviation movement is innovative Hybrid Air Vehicles (HAV). HAV is a cutting-edge aerospace pioneer poised to anchor a cluster that will generate thousands of jobs, deliver world-leading green innovation, and attract catalytic investment to South Yorkshire.

Both DSA and HAV align squarely with the government’s stated policy aims, including those of departments led by local MPs Ed Miliband (Energy Security and Net Zero) and John Healey (Defence).

DSA is a nationally significant asset with a 3,000m runway, excellent connectivity, and access to a catchment of 5.4 million people. Its reopening — alongside the Gateway East business park, now home to Holtec Britain — would trigger a wave of high-value activity, complementing regional assets like the Advanced Manufacturing Park at Waverley.

Dan Fell shares his expert insight

HAV’s business case is similarly robust. With credible investors, £1.4bn in reservations, and a wide range of applications — including in defence, logistics and tourism – its Airlander aircraft will reshape low-emissions air transport. From its new Doncaster base, HAV could catalyse a world-class green aerospace cluster. Yet progress is being needlessly held back.

Delays in accessing the National Wealth Fund (NWF) —designed explicitly for projects like this — could hinder HAV’s development in the UK and the creation of hundreds of advanced manufacturing jobs in a city that is crying out for them.

A modest, timely public contribution from the NWF would unlock planning, crowd-in private capital, and accelerate delivery of HAV’s UK operations. The Treasury-backed fund’s hesitancy is inexplicable and risks gifting this opportunity to international competitors. There is a moment here to be seized or lost.

These projects — DSA, HAV, Holtec — are more than the sum of their parts.

Together, they form a coherent, mutually reinforcing cluster that reduces risk and increases return. This kind of thinking — strategic, collaborative, place-based — is happening across South Yorkshire. Yet government mechanisms often force disjointed and tactical behaviour, with funds like the NWF somehow missing the big picture, however well we paint it.

Bluntly, it should not be this difficult for local business and local government to help deliver national objectives. Frustratingly, we have seen this before. Doncaster’s University Technical College — now one of the country’s best — took years to approve, despite obvious local support and perfect policy alignment. We cannot afford to repeat that mistake.

The call from employers at the Doncaster Business Conference was loud and clear: “crack on” and “red carpet, not red tape.” With business confidence finely balanced, now is the time for bold, joined-up action.

To its credit, government has committed £30m of infrastructure support to DSA. But that intent must now be matched, urgently, by others. Simply put, it’s time to unlock regional funding for DSA and for the NWF to do its job by contributing to businesses like HAV.

The cost of delay is rising but, with platforms like the AMP in place, the prize is nothing less than a globally competitive aviation sector that benefits the local, regional and national economy. It’s time to “crack on”.