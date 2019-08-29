Doncaster Sheffield Airport named best airport in UK for customer service

Doncaster Sheffield Airport has been rated the best UK airport and in the top ten European airports for the way it treats its passengers.

The Airport Council International’s Airport Service Quality (ASQ) measures passenger satisfaction and rates all aspects of the airport customer journey from value for parking facilities, helpfulness, staff courtesy, cleanliness, information, executive lounges and feeling safe and secure.

ASQ research takes place in airports that service more than half the world’s 7.1 billion annual passengers and is measured at quarterly intervals throughout the year.

Doncaster Sheffield scored particularly highly for airport parking, courtesy of its staff and providing a safe and secure environment.

Its parking facilities have been rated the best across Europe in 2019 with the friendliness of staff a close second.

Ian Smith, Commercial and Passenger Experience Director, Doncaster Sheffield Airport, said: “Scoring so highly and consistently in such a globally reputable survey of our peers is really heartening to see.

“Our easy, friendly, relaxed approach is having a positive impact on our passengers’ time with us as they embark on their well-earned holidays or business trips.

“This is a very pleasing addition to being voted Best UK Airport by Which? Magazine and Saga members in 2018 and testament to the great levels of customer service from the team at DSA.

“Customers expect contemporary airports to offer a wide range of services and airports are recognised as key drivers of social and economic progress in cities and regions across the globe.”

The airport is currently in the midst of campaigning to have its own station on the East Coast Mainline, connecting it to tens of thousands of passengers and make it one of the UK’s largest airports.

It forms part of a wider plan to make the airport home to 5,400 new jobs as part of an aerotropolis project.

