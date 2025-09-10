Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Oliver Coppard makes case for public ownership with Sheffield Wednesday reference

Doncaster Sheffield Airport has a better chance of success under public ownership than it did in private hands, South Yorkshire mayor Oliver Coppard has insisted as the region’s political leaders backed the spending of £160m of taxpayer funds on its reopening.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Coppard and the four Labour council leaders of Doncaster, Sheffield, Rotherham and Barnsley all voted in favour of the plan at a public meeting held at the airport yesterday.

It means devolution funding controlled by Mr Coppard’s office will be released to Doncaster Council so it can reopen the airport through a council-owned company called Fly Doncaster. The site previously closed under the private ownership of Peel in 2022 after years of running at a loss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plan for Doncaster Council to reopen the site has come about after attempts to secure a private investor failed.

Oliver Coppard giving a speech following the decision to fund the reopening of Doncaster Sheffield Airport. Photograph by Tony Johnson. 9th September 2025.

It is intended that the reopened airport will be a catalyst for wider development investment around the site, potentially creating thousands of jobs.

Part of the aspiration is for the creation of a ‘world-leading’ sustainable aviation and advanced manufacturing hub on the neighbouring Gateway East site.

In a speech following the vote, Mr Coppard referenced a “litany” of failed private businesses and alluded to Sheffield Wednesday’s controversial owner Dejphon Chansiri as he made the case that public ownership can be a more successful model for the airport and surrounding site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I know some people have said we won’t be able to make DSA a success when the private sector wasn’t able.

South Yorkshire’s Mayor Oliver Coppard and council leaders take a decision on whether to provide up to a further £160m of funding to reopen Doncaster Sheffield Airport at a meeting of the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) Board on Tuesday 9 September 2025. Photograph by Tony Johnson. 9th September 2025.

“I would simply say the private sector is not infallible. You only have to look at the litany of business failures, from Blockbuster to Debenhams, and potentially even a football club owner from Thailand a little down the road, to know that private owners do not always make better long-term decisions about their own assets.”

When subsequently asked by The Yorkshire Post why he believes the public sector can do a better job, Mr Coppard said they would be operating on “a different metric of success”.

“This is about a long-term vision for South Yorkshire, this about a strategic fit with the industries of the future, this is about taking a different view of what success looks like.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The private sector often has to think in three-month cycles when it comes to investment profiles, we can take a much longer-term view. This is about creating opportunity for everybody right across this region.”

Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones, who has made the reopening of the airport her “number one priority”, said the decision to go ahead “will put Doncaster and South Yorkshire on the map”.

She was praised by her fellow council leaders from Sheffield, Rotherham and Barnsley for her efforts in bringing the site back to life following its closure. Passenger flights are expected to resume from 2028.

Doncaster Chamber chief executive Dan Fell said the city’s businesses are “almost unanimous” in their support for the reopening of the airport and he believes there is the potential to improve on the “frankly underperforming” airport when it was in private hands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “If we get this right and I’m absolutely confident we will, the economic prize is absolutely huge.”