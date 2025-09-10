Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Oliver Coppard makes case for public ownership with Sheffield Wednesday reference
Mr Coppard and the four Labour council leaders of Doncaster, Sheffield, Rotherham and Barnsley all voted in favour of the plan at a public meeting held at the airport yesterday.
It means devolution funding controlled by Mr Coppard’s office will be released to Doncaster Council so it can reopen the airport through a council-owned company called Fly Doncaster. The site previously closed under the private ownership of Peel in 2022 after years of running at a loss.
The plan for Doncaster Council to reopen the site has come about after attempts to secure a private investor failed.
It is intended that the reopened airport will be a catalyst for wider development investment around the site, potentially creating thousands of jobs.
Part of the aspiration is for the creation of a ‘world-leading’ sustainable aviation and advanced manufacturing hub on the neighbouring Gateway East site.
In a speech following the vote, Mr Coppard referenced a “litany” of failed private businesses and alluded to Sheffield Wednesday’s controversial owner Dejphon Chansiri as he made the case that public ownership can be a more successful model for the airport and surrounding site.
He said: “I know some people have said we won’t be able to make DSA a success when the private sector wasn’t able.
“I would simply say the private sector is not infallible. You only have to look at the litany of business failures, from Blockbuster to Debenhams, and potentially even a football club owner from Thailand a little down the road, to know that private owners do not always make better long-term decisions about their own assets.”
When subsequently asked by The Yorkshire Post why he believes the public sector can do a better job, Mr Coppard said they would be operating on “a different metric of success”.
“This is about a long-term vision for South Yorkshire, this about a strategic fit with the industries of the future, this is about taking a different view of what success looks like.
“The private sector often has to think in three-month cycles when it comes to investment profiles, we can take a much longer-term view. This is about creating opportunity for everybody right across this region.”
Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones, who has made the reopening of the airport her “number one priority”, said the decision to go ahead “will put Doncaster and South Yorkshire on the map”.
She was praised by her fellow council leaders from Sheffield, Rotherham and Barnsley for her efforts in bringing the site back to life following its closure. Passenger flights are expected to resume from 2028.
Doncaster Chamber chief executive Dan Fell said the city’s businesses are “almost unanimous” in their support for the reopening of the airport and he believes there is the potential to improve on the “frankly underperforming” airport when it was in private hands.
He said: “If we get this right and I’m absolutely confident we will, the economic prize is absolutely huge.”
Writing in The Yorkshire Post, Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander hailed the decision as a “victory for common sense” and said she will do “whatever is needed” to passenger flights back up and running by 2028.