Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Oliver Coppard responds to 'effing get on with it' criticisms as he defends approach

The airport has been closed since 2022 after previous owner Peel shut it after years of operating losses.

The South Yorkshire mayor had originally been due to make a decision in February on whether to release devolution funding to Doncaster Council to allow it to fund a council-owned company to operate the airport after efforts to find a private operator failed. But a decision has been delayed for months to allow for further research into the plan, with Mr Coppard and other South Yorkshire leaders due to confirm their verdict next month.

Speaking to business leaders in Doncaster, Mr Coppard addressed criticism of that approach and said it was necessary due to the “unprecedented challenge” of reopening the site. “I stand by all of the work I’ve done to keep or re-establish our airport in South Yorkshire,” he said.

Oliver Coppard has given a major speech about the upcoming decision on whether to reopen Doncaster Sheffield Airport

“Let me take on the charge that we have taken too long to get to this point, and are simply engaged in a duplication of work that has already been done; that in the words of a small number of people on social media, we should just ‘effing get on with it’.”

When asked in a question and answer session by Mark Chadwick of the Save DSA campaign whether he was doing “everything possible” to achieve the reopening of the airport, Mr Coppard said: “Yeah I can. I’m proud to do it. It is a huge opportunity to show what devolution means, what having a mayor means.

"I can’t give people in this room an unequivocal guarantee we can take the decision in the way you all want me to and I would like to. What we are facing is a challenge. We don’t have an unlimited amount of money at our disposal. If I could click my fingers I would do, but we are going to do this in the right way.”

During his speech, Mr Coppard said the change in plan to public ownership has meant a decision could not be rushed.

“We have not always explained the unique nature of this particular challenge; that there is no playbook for us to draw on, no template for us to use,” he said.

“I know some people will point to Teesside Airport, but their airport has only ever been a little over a quarter of the size of ours. Others will point to Manchester Airport Group, which is a monster compared to DSA.”

Mr Coppard said DSA will not work if it the business model is based solely on passenger flights. Plans for the project include freight traffic as well as using it as a catalyst for wider investment in businesses and homes around the airport.

“We know the commercial aviation and passenger forecasts have the potential to make or break this project, and that at the lower end of those forecasts do have the potential to undermine the viability of DSA.

“But we also know now that the wider South Yorkshire Airport City project will not, cannot, solely be focused on providing low-cost holiday flights. There is no future for a regional airport with a business model solely concerned with commercial passenger flights. If we are able to realise our ambitions of a world leading sustainable aviation hub at Gateway East, the funds from business rate retention would offset a huge proportion of the costs of reopening DSA.

“I still cannot say we will be reopening DSA and creating a world leading sustainable aviation hub at Gateway East.