Doncaster Sheffield Airport: 'Overly optimistic' assumptions in business case downgraded - with new estimate revealed

Doncaster Council, which intends to reopen the airport via a council-owned company, has previously said its full business case had estimated that reopening the airport and using it as a catalyst for wider regeneration work would generate £9.30 for every £1 spent.

But a new report by the office of South Yorkshire mayor Oliver Coppard, which controls the devolution funding Doncaster Council requires to deliver the reopening, has now put the forecast at £2 being generated for every £1 spent; a figure it says still represents “good value for money”.

It comes ahead of Mr Coppard and South Yorkshire’s four council leaders voting next Tuesday on whether to release £160m of funding for the plan, with a green light expected.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport has taken a major step towards reopening

The report, written by two senior directors in Mr Coppard’s office, said the council’s full business case had initially been checked with by an independent assessor before further work was conducted by an independent airport due diligence advisory company.

The report said: “This work suggests that the original FBC [full business case] was overly optimistic in its assumptions on the pace at which commercial flights could be returned and the scale of revenue growth from increases in commercial flights and freight over time.

"Expenditure assumptions were also considered to be overly optimistic. This led to a consolidated view that the financial model required updating.”

It said the due diligence firm “re-cast the business plan and financial model, returning a set of robust forecasts”.

The report added: “These forecasts show a range of traffic and property income scenarios, with base case scenarios unaffordable against the current funding envelope, but affordable against the higher-case scenarios.

"These high-case scenarios are considered achievable. However, achieving the higher growth scenario will require a management team that has a deep understanding of the UK regional airport market, deep relationships with key airlines, an ability to develop financial proposals to airlines that are competitive, and can deliver operational and customer service excellence at the airport.”

The report said of the benefit-cost ratio assumptions in the original business case: “The wider benefit cost ratio as presented in the FBC stood at 9.3, representing excellent value for money. Initial independent assessment concluded that the methodology to derive this return could be questioned.

"Work undertaken by the MCA, and further tested externally, concludes that a range between 0.9 and 3.3 and a central forecast of 2 represents a more prudent view. At this level, the project would still represent good value for money.”

It said some assumptions in the original case had been “optimistic”, with some material impacts such as carbon emissions not taken into account.

Last week, Mr Coppard told The Yorkshire Post that the benefit-cost ratio was “not the only number in town” when it comes to assessing the worth of the project as Labour looks to reform rules around public investment projects.

Earlier this year, the Chancellor announced plans to change current ‘Green Book’ rules governing public investment decisions.

