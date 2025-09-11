Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Coppard and South Yorkshire’s four council leaders have voted to release £160m worth of devolution funding to allow Doncaster Council to reopen the airport via a council-owned company called Fly Doncaster.

It is intended the airport will be a catalyst for wider development work locally, with aspirations for the neighbouring Gateway East site to become a ‘world-leading’ hub for companies involved in sustainable aviation technologies and advanced manufacturing, which is a term used to describe production processes that rely on cutting-edge science and technology research.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire has already been named as the UK’s first Investment Zone with a specific focus on advanced manufacturing, with the region already home to a host of specialist companies and facilities based at the Advanced Manufacturing Park in Waverley on the Rotherham-Sheffield border.

Oliver Coppard giving a speech following the decision to fund the reopening of Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

Major global firms such as Boeing, Rolls-Royce, BAE Systems and McLaren Automotive have bases in the region and South Yorkshire has been named as a ‘key cluster’ for advanced manufacturing in the Government’s industrial strategy.

In a speech on Tuesday following the DSA funding decision, Mr Coppard said: “I promised to do everything I could to reopen DSA when it was first closed in November 2022, and when I first stood for election three years ago, I promised to invest to create an advanced manufacturing innovation corridor that stretches from Sheffield to Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

"Today I have kept those promises.”

He added: “My ambition throughout this process has always been to not just reopen DSA but to make it a thriving regional airport, alongside a world-leading sustainable aviation and advanced manufacturing hub at Gateway East.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have committed to the long-term funding of DSA because of its strategic value to South Yorkshire, because of the project’s unique ability to drive jobs and growth, to return money back into the economy and to attract investment into the wider Gateway East site and across South Yorkshire.”

He said Gateway East can build on the region’s existing strengths.

"It was the brain power of the University of Sheffield that imagined into being the world’s first net zero transatlantic flight.

"We are creating the materials that will make the planes of tomorrow lighter, quieter and quicker to build. We are a key supplier of steel for aircraft and defence. We make quantum computers that will be at the forefront of the next digital revolution and small modular nuclear technology that will underpin and power that revolution.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post after the speech, Mr Coppard said Gateway East could complement existing facilities as well as similar plans by the University of Sheffield for a 100-acre innovation district called Runway Park on the site of the former Sheffield City Airport.

He said: “I think there’s a huge opportunity for us to be able to maximise the benefits of what is going on at Rotherham and Sheffield with not just Runway Park but obviously Waverley and then extending that out here to Doncaster.