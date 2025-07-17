Doncaster Sheffield Airport reopening plans to be key focus for Great Northern Conference as event heads to city

An influential conference of top Northern politicians and business leaders will take place in Doncaster this year.

The Great Northern Conference will be held at Doncaster Racecourse on Tuesday December 2, where discussion topics are due to include progress on the potential reopening of Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard is due to decide in September on whether to allow Doncaster to use its share of devolution funding to reopen the airport, which closed in 2022. Doncaster Council is proposing to operate the airport through a council-owned company called Fly Doncaster but it is expected the reopening could cost in the region of £150m in public money.

The council’s business plan has not been made public but the authority has said it shows the scheme will act as a catalyst for wider regeneration around the site involving new homes and employment land, with forecasts that 5,000 direct jobs could be created and a potential economic benefit of £9 for every £1 spent. It is hoped the new airport could reopen next year.

The Great Northern Conference 2024 saw Chancellor Rachel Reeves interviewed by Yorkshire Port Westminster correspondent Ralph Blackburn

It follows last year’s Great Northern Conference being held in Hull, with the speakers on the day including Rachel Reeves. The Chancellor participated in an interview with The Yorkshire Post’s Westminster correspondent Ralph Blackburn, with their conversation broadcast live on national news channels.

She used her appearance at the conference to announce plans to give mayors new powers to partner with innovation bodies in an effort to attract more private investment into their regions, as well as stating that public services would have to “live within their means” and that she would not be “coming back with another load of tax rises” or higher borrowing in future Budgets.

In addition to the airport discussion, this year’s conference is set to include a debate involving the region’s mayors, assessing progress on net zero targets and how the Government can better unlock economic opportunity in the North.

Confirmed sponsors so far include Lumo and Hull Trains, First Bus and the National Wealth Fund.

Stuart Jones, Managing Director of Lumo and Hull Trains, said: “As open-access operators running self‑funded, full revenue risk, Lumo and Hull Trains are proud to once again support the Great North Conference.

"We are deeply committed to enhancing connectivity across the North, linking communities, driving economic growth and protecting the environment. Thanks to Lumo’s eco‑friendly, all‑electric fleet built in County Durham and Hull Trains’ decades‑long dedication serving Yorkshire, East Riding, and beyond, we’re investing in regional prosperity, creating jobs and reducing carbon emissions. Supporting this important forum underlines our belief in the North’s potential and our determination to play an active role in its future.”

Kayleigh Ingham, Commercial Director of First Bus North & West Yorkshire, said: “The model for how public transport is managed and delivered across the North will change rapidly before the end of this decade. Meeting the challenges of how it can best unlock economic, social and environmental benefits is essential to this new era.

“We are delighted to be a conference sponsor for a fourth year at this time of change and look forward to again stimulating a lively debate on the issues and opportunities that lie ahead.”