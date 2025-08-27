Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Time limit 'challenge' before £363m lease break clause revealed

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire mayor Oliver Coppard revealed on Tuesday that commercial flights are unlikely to start operating from DSA until 2028 if the green light to its reopening is granted next month.

Mr Coppard and other South Yorkshire political leaders are set to decide on September 9 whether to release devolution funding to Doncaster Council to operate the airport through a council-owned company.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that the council has signed up to a potential £363m in lease payments for the airport land with owner Peel under a 125-year agreement which started in 2024.

But there is a break clause on the lease in March 2031 at a point where only around £14.5m will have been paid. Council auditor Grant Thornton has said the existence of the break clause helps to limit the council’s financial exposure as it could exit the arrangement “if the reopening of the airport proves unviable”.

When asked by The Yorkshire Post about whether there will be enough time between 2028 and 2031 for the airport to prove its viability, Mr Coppard said: “There is no doubt are challenges created to a certain extent within that lease.

"I would say though we are confident that we can meet some of those numbers in those early years.

"Doncaster Sheffield Airport previously had over one million people flying out of the airport [per year] and we are confident we can get back to numbers similar to that relatively swiftly if we do take that positive decision in the next few weeks.”

During a speech to business leaders on Tuesday, Mr Coppard said the cost-benefit ratio of reopening DSA “may be lower than we initially understood but with the right conditions could still provide a strong economic and social benefit to South Yorkshire and a decent return to taxpayers over the long-term”.

He added that this research “has materially impacted the ongoing conversations about the lease”.

When asked by The Yorkshire Post what that meant, Mr Coppard said: “Doncaster have negotiated a lease with the owners and operators and we are now looking at what they have provided to us and are having those conversations about whether or not we can make the lease work for us and make sure we can hit the targets and do everything we need to do.

"We are engaging in that conversation as you would expect because that is our job. We are here to provide challenge to all of the different parts of the business case that have been given to us and that is exactly what we are doing.”

The future of Doncaster Sheffield Airport remains unclear. Picture: Dean Atkins

The proposed airport reopening plans are based around the scheme acting as a catalyst for wider regeneration around the site involving new homes and employment land.

During his speech, Mr Coppard said: “We now know the commercial aviation and passenger forecasts have the potential to make or break this project, and that at the lower end, those forecasts do have the potential to undermine the viability of DSA.

“The wider South Yorkshire Airport City project will not, cannot, solely be focused on providing low-cost holiday flights. There is no future for a regional airport in South Yorkshire with a business model solely concerned with commercial passenger flights.”

