Doncaster Sheffield Airport: TUI 'open to discussion' on return to 'fantastic' site

TUI was the last remaining operator from Doncaster Sheffield Airport when it closed in late 2022 after Wizz Air pulled out of the site earlier in the same year.

Doncaster Council has established a council-owned company called FlyDoncaster to reopen the airport and earlier this month, programme director Christian Foster said it wants a “minimum of four to five airlines” operating from the site. The council has hired Munich Airport International to provide management and consultancy services.

Mr Foster told a recent council scrutiny meeting that talks have already been taking place with “certain airlines” about such a move.

TUI was the final airline to operate from Doncaster Sheffield Airport before its closure.

The council hopes to reopen the airport from spring next year but a decision on whether its plan will happen is not due to be made until this summer. The council is seeking to loan FlyDoncaster £105m using its share of South Yorkshire devolution money which is overseen by Mayor Oliver Coppard.

Mr Coppard has delayed a decision until summer on the plan so he can seek independent advice after concerns were raised about the financial risks of the proposal.

When contacted for comment by The Yorkshire Post, TUI did not directly respond to a question on whether it has been in discussions about returning to the airport.

It also did not answer a question on whether it would be in a position to offer flights for next spring or summer from the site.

But a spokesperson said in a statement: “DSA has historically delivered a fantastic airport experience for our customers, and we're always open to discussions with airport operators about potential opportunities.”

Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that discussions are taking place with TUI.

In a statement on Facebook, she said: “As a council we have maintained communication with a number of airlines throughout this process, and now Munich Airport International are now leading on this on our behalf.

"We expect a minimum of four to five airlines and that is what we will be working towards over time. Obviously, I cannot name any of these at this stage, but it is no secret that TUI have expressed an interest and we are currently engaging with them.”

In January, Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary said his airline does not currently intend to use the airport should it reopen.

But he told a press conference that its position may change if air passenger duty (APD) is scrapped by Chancellor Rachel Reeves, who has given her backing to the DSA reopening plans.

In her October Budget, Ms Reeves announced increases in APD from the 2026/27 financial year. For passengers travelling in economy on a short-haul flight, this will raise APD from £13 to £15.

Mr O’Leary said: “Doncaster is a hard sell. We used to fly Doncaster (but) there isn’t much of a traffic base there and it is close to Leeds Bradford.

“Leeds Bradford has grown rapidly with us and Jet2 in the last five or six years. It is a very tough sell for somewhere like Doncaster in the shadow of Leeds Bradford.

“I wish them well but it is certainly not part of our growth plans in the UK, which isn’t to say we wouldn’t put some flights back into Doncaster if APD was scrapped.

“If APD was scrapped, we certainly would look at it. If it was the price of scrapping APD, I guarantee you we’d put flights into Doncaster.”

Mr O’Leary added that South Yorkshire MP and then Shadow Transport Secretary Louise Haigh had met him and asked, “What can you for Doncaster?” He said he had replied: “Not a lot.”

The council argue that reopening the airport will be the catalyst for regeneration work around the site which would create 5,000 direct jobs and would generate £9 of economic value for every £1 spent.