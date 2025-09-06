Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Warning over 'critical risk' of potential legal challenge to £160m reopening plan

A potential legal challenge to the intended use of £160m of taxpayer money for the reopening of Doncaster Sheffield Airport represents a “critical risk” to the project, officials have warned South Yorkshire’s political leaders.

South Yorkshire mayor Oliver Coppard and the council leaders of Doncaster, Sheffield, Rotherham and Barnsley are expected to vote in favour of releasing the money at a meeting on Tuesday. Doing so would allow Doncaster Council to progress its plan of reopening the airport via a council-owned company called Fly Doncaster after attempts to find a private sector investor failed.

A report written by two senior directors in Mr Coppard’s office has recommended they back the release of the funding, which is in addition to £16m already spent by the mayor’s office. Mr Coppard confirmed earlier this week he will be voting in favour.

But the report also highlights three “critical risks that require resolution”.

It said these include the prospect of “a legal challenge around the public subsidy, which could give rise to significant delay or impact the financial viability of the overall model”.

Other highlighted risks include being unable to reinstate sufficient airspace to support traffic forecasts, as well as resolving concerns around break clauses in the current lease.

Concerns about the “proportionality” of public funding for reopening DSA have previously been raised by Leeds Bradford Airport and the Regional & City Airport groups, which runs sites in locations including Norwich and Exeter.

They expressed their concerns to the Government’s Subsidy Advice Unit about the plan at a point when it was proposed the council would provide £105m in loans to Fly Doncaster, with their low rates of interest equating to an effective public grant of £89.7m.

LBA’s chief executive Vincent Hodder said earlier this year: “Whilst we wholeheartedly support the sustainable growth of aviation in Yorkshire, we are concerned about the introduction of distortive public subsidies creating unfair competition.”

Prior to the publication of the board papers revealing concerns about a potential legal challenge, earlier this week Mr Coppard held a press conference in Sheffield confirming his intention to support the reopening plans.

At the event, The Yorkshire Post asked him what he would say to the private airports which had raised concerns about “unfair competition” at a point when less public money was due to be spent than is now being projected.

Mr Coppard said: “We’re confident in the legal advice that we’ve received this is the right approach.”

The subsequently-published board paper notes: “The provision of funding to support the proposed scheme falls within the Mayoral Combined Authority’s powers to promote economic development and regeneration within its area.

"Further the MCA has a general power of competence. In making a decision to support the proposed scheme members need to be satisfied that the decision is not legally unreasonable.”

The report highlights that funding passed from Doncaster Council to the airport operator will constitute a subsidy and the council will be required to publish details of the figures within three months of a decision to grant money.

There will then be a further month for any interested party to apply to the Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT) for a review of the subsidy.

Next week’s DSA reopening decision comes against the backdrop of an ongoing challenge to the CAT by the privately-owned Bristol Airport over plans by the Welsh government to provide a further £205m subsidy to Cardiff Airport.

It follows almost £180m being provided to Cardiff Airport by the Welsh government since it took over the operation in 2013.