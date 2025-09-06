Doncaster Sheffield Airport's potential makes reopening an open goal: Julian Pearce

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While we’ve seen investment projects and terminal expansions aplenty, this will be the first major airport to reopen in a generation. The reasons the previous owners chose to shut the site down have been well-publicised. Still reeling from the impacts of Covid, nobody was quite sure how aviation would change in the future. But now that we’re in possession of the facts, we can act from a position of authority.

Travel habits have changed; consumer demands have changed – and aviation has changed too.

Before the pandemic, those aged 55 and over were the most frequent flyers, but they have now been overtaken by the 18-35 cohort, according to Civil Aviation Authority data.

Julian Pearce shares his insight. Picture: David Lindsay

These numbers matter, as does the trend for younger people to travel more often. We’re seeing multiple trips to short-haul destinations, as experience – including the experience at the terminal – becomes an increasingly important factor.

It’s likely Doncaster will have their sights set higher. A natural advantage of the airport and its location is a longer runway than many of its competitors, opening up the opportunity for long-haul routes to rival Manchester.

While many UK regional airports operate a hub and spoke operation, connecting with large international airports such as Dublin, Amsterdam Schiphol and Paris Charles de Gaulle, there are obvious benefits to being able to connect directly. This is an advantage that Doncaster has at its disposal in the medium term.

From a passenger perspective, we also have to remember that there is a huge catchment area for the airport. At present, passengers travel from across the north to one of the country’s biggest hubs – Manchester. There is no reason why Doncaster can’t share a slice of the action, given the opportunity and the buy-in from airlines.

The airport is easily accessible from most parts of Yorkshire, but it is also convenient for adjoining districts and regions, such as the East and West Midlands, Lincolnshire, the North East, and even Greater Manchester. If the offer is right, Doncaster is poised to enjoy great success.

Expectations have been carefully managed about the reopening of Doncaster to passengers. While the mooted winter 2027/28 date will be upon us before we know it, things definitely won’t stand still in the interim.

One of Doncaster and South Yorkshire’s great strengths is its logistics and supply chain industries. Excellent connectivity by road and rail to many other parts of the country make Doncaster an appealing prospect. Twin that with readily available land for warehousing, manufacturing and sheds of other types, and the wider economic opportunity becomes much clearer.

Currently Heathrow carries over 70 per cent of the UK’s air freight by value, according to the airport’s own figures – that’s £215.6bn worth of goods. Breaking this heavy over-reliance by introducing viable regional alternatives will be good for carriers, freight providers and end-users alike.

Twin the established industries with new technologies – whether that be sustainable fuels, advanced aircraft maintenance, or vertiport infrastructure and sky taxis – there are clear benefits from not putting all the eggs in one basket.

There is an open goal awaiting businesses, political leaders and the wider public when it comes to reopening the airport. Let’s make sure we take the shot.