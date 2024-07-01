Doncaster's derelict Grand Theatre up for sale - with buyers reported to be circling

The Grand Theatre in Doncaster city centre was built in 1898 and was turned into a bingo hall in the 1960s before closing its doors for good in 1995.

It is now in a state of disrepair but auctioneers say there is already interest from several potential buyers keen to take on the Grade II listed building.

James Vandenbrook, associate director at auctioneer Mark Jenkinson, said: “Putting the property up for sale at auction with nil reserve will no doubt be the catalyst for a positive new future for this much-loved Victorian icon, which definitely has the potential to become an asset to the city centre economy once again.

“While it would be tremendous to see it return to use as an arts venue, in recent years other period properties within the city centre such as the Wool Market have undergone sympathetic redevelopment that has given them a new identity, attracting more people into the city centre and serving as prime examples of successful regeneration projects.”