Done For You Sales Agency named inalist for ‘New Start-Up of the Year’ at 2025 Great British Business Awards

After a standout year of growth, performance, and industry recognition, Done For You Sales Agency (DFYSA) has secured a finalist spot in the 2025 Great British Business Community Awards, under the highly competitive New Start-Up of the Year category.

This nomination marks the third time in less than a year that the agency has been recognised on a national scale — and may just complete a remarkable award-winning hat-trick. Find out more about Done For You Sales Agency on their website: www.dfysa.com

The driving force behind DFYSA’s rapid rise are its co-founders, Troy Smith and Marshall Willock, alongside Sales Director Joseph Kenny. Together, they’ve created a unique agency model that combines done-for-you execution with elite-level sales strategies — delivering big results for businesses across the UK.

In the past 12 months alone, the team has worked with over 50 clients, helping them generate more than £12 million in closed revenue. Their client base spans diverse sectors including SaaS, coaching, online education, and professional services — all benefiting from DFYSA’s high-converting sales systems and end-to-end support.

“It’s a huge privilege to be recognised among the UK’s most exciting new businesses,” said Troy Smith. “We’re proud of our results, but even more proud of the impact we’re making on the companies we serve.”

The Great British Business Awards received a record-breaking 2,000+ entries this year, making the competition tougher than ever. DFYSA’s inclusion on the shortlist is a powerful reflection of the agency’s impact, innovation, and growth since its launch.

“We never set out to be ordinary,” said Marshall Willock, Co-Founder. “Our goal was to build a partner-led agency that delivers real revenue growth — not just promises. Being nominated again is confirmation that we’re doing something right.”

The nomination follows two major wins already under DFYSA’s belt:

February 2025 – Global Recognition Award for “Revolutionising Sales”

March 2025 – Best Start-Up of the Year at the 365 Awards

This third nod from a national body places the agency in elite company and positions them as one of the fastest-growing and most respected new businesses in the sales and marketing space.

“This nomination is a reflection of our clients, our team, and the culture we’re building,” said Joseph Kenny, Sales Director. “We’re just getting started — and the best is yet to come.”

DFYSA continues to pursue its mission of becoming the #1 sales agency in the UK — delivering performance-driven, done-for-you sales services that allow business owners to focus on scaling while DFYSA takes care of the sales engine.

With growing momentum, more industry recognition, and an expanding client roster, DFYSA is poised for even greater success in the year ahead.