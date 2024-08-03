Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She sounded like I always did during the school holidays when the kids were younger. Of course, the cuts she made were nothing like my clampdown on the frivolous nice-to-haves, and many of them will hit hard. However, the decision to call a halt to so many projects holds a vital financial lesson for us all.

I should be clear up-front that this particular lesson isn’t simply that ‘If we cannot afford it, we cannot do it’. This is a lesson that has already been driven home over the past few years. The new HL Savings & Resilience Barometer has revealed that despite having lower disposable incomes than before the pandemic, we’ve cut back so effectively that we’re actually more financially resilient than we were before.

Of course, people will be reeling from the cuts announced this week. There were always some recipients of the winter fuel payment who were able to cope without it, but by cutting it down to just those on means-tested benefits, it’s reducing it to an incredibly narrow group, so there’s a real risk that pensioners on lower incomes will struggle. Likewise, dropping the plan to make changes to social care – including capping care costs – will be devastating for those people who need care and face catastrophic costs. Families are back to dealing with this problem alone, with no hope of further help from the state.

It's easier for a new Government to escape the sunk cost fallacy, because they can attribute those sunk costs to the previous Government, and move on, says Sarah Coles. (Photo by Joe Giddens/PA Wire)

Then there were cuts to transport projects, including bringing disused railways back into use. I live near where one of those rail lines is set to be reopened, and in the aftermath of the speech, my local Facebook page was alive with fury. In fact, this particular project lives to fight another day, but a major theme of the Facebook comments was that given how much money has already been spent, if the government stopped the project now, it would all have been wasted.

This is an understandable reaction, and one that’s so common it has a technical term: the ‘sunk cost fallacy’. Quite apart from politics, it’s worth getting to grips with what it is and why it’s so damaging to both our finances and our lives in general.

The sunk cost fallacy affects anything we’ve put our time or energy into. Those things we’ve already given to the project are known as sunk costs – because we can never get them back. When we’re thinking logically, those sunk costs shouldn’t affect our future decisions. If it turns out part of the way through a project that something is more trouble than it’s worth, we can’t afford it, or it won’t return the benefits we expected, we should call a halt to the plan.

In reality, because of what we’ve already put in, we’re likely to keep going. We don’t want to give up, because it would mean we’ve wasted everything we have committed so far. In reality, if we continue, and commit more time and money, it can just mean wasting even more of it.

We can come up against this in all sorts of areas of our lives. It can be something as simple as starting a book we’re not enjoying, and feeling we need to finish it to make the effort so far worthwhile. Alternatively, it can be as complicated as staying in a relationship just because you have been together for a long time.

When we’re making spending decisions, we can fall prey to the sunk cost fallacy too. It may mean we buy something that’s not quite right, because we don’t want to lose the deposit. Alternatively, we may use a poor service, because we’ve signed up for a fixed period and don’t want to waste the money. One researcher asked people to imagine they’d accidentally booked two conflicting holidays – one was more expensive but less fun, and the other was cheaper and more enjoyable. When deciding which trip to take, most people picked the expensive one, because they would waste less money – even though they’d have a worse time.

When it comes to investment, you can be tempted to put more money into a stock or fund that hasn’t performed the way you expected. If you’re simply trying to make up for the losses by investing more, rather than making a sensible long-term investment that suits your needs, you can end up sending good money after bad.

It’s important to know this is in play when we make decisions, so we don’t find ourselves led into mistakes. Just being aware of the risk can make a difference. It can also help to keep track of how things are going, and have targets – so the book or the partner has to make you laugh more often than it bores you to tears, or the investment needs to outperform its peers over the long term. That way, we have an objective measure as to whether it’s worth continuing.

We can also have a series of questions we ask ourselves at regular intervals, like ‘is fear of admitting failure affecting my decision?’ ‘What would I say to someone else who had made this investment?’ ‘Does this meet my needs?’ or ‘What’s the real likelihood that this will be successful? It can help you focus on the chances of success and make decisions based on the future rather than the past.

It's easier for a new government to escape the sunk cost fallacy, because they can attribute those sunk costs to the previous government, and move on. Of course, there’s nothing easy about the decisions made this week – especially when they will make life harder for vulnerable people needing social care or pensioners on lower incomes. However, when you can point the finger of blame and just insist ‘if we cannot afford it, we cannot do it’, it removes an awful lot of the agony of cutting your losses.

Inheritance tax changes

Inheritance tax hit a new record of £5.99 billion in 2021/22 – according to figures released this week. This owes a great deal to frozen tax thresholds - and given that this was only in the first year of the freeze, this is just the start.

Even if the new government leaves the tax rules unchanged, it’s going to rake in more IHT in the coming years, and if it chooses to tinker, taxpayers could end up forking out even more. The scale of the money involved won’t dampen speculation that inheritance tax could be a soft target for a hike in the October Budget.

We don’t yet know how any potential changes might look. There are a few options on the table aside from cutting the nil rate band or increasing the tax rate itself. The combined value of agricultural and business property relief was £4.4 billion in 2021/22 – up 5% in a year, so the government could choose to revisit either of them. They might also reconsider rules that mean inherited pensions can be left free of inheritance tax.

Questions around the future of inheritance tax could encourage people to consider giving gifts during their lifetime. Possible changes to limit the tax benefits of lifetime gifts have also been the subject of speculation in recent months. However, the benefits of giving gifts across the generations mean any government would need to think carefully before making the rules more onerous.

