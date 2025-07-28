Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Set to open on August 11, the new store is set across four floors in a newly renovated mill building at Navigation Warehouse, close to The Hepworth.

It will showcase around 300 wedding dresses at any one time from brands including Pronovias, Justin Alexander, Wona Concept, Allure Bridals and Dotty Bridal's own brand, Nori Ivy.

Dotty, which was founded in 2015 by entrepreneur Shannon Martin with a £10,000 business loan, recorded a turnover of £1.5m in its last financial year.

Dotty Bridal, the Huddersfield based bridalwear retailer, is opening a new flagship store in Wakefield.

Ms Martin said: “Our flagship Wakefield store will be the destination for bridal wear and accessories in the UK – all set in a stunning four-floor converted mill that is flooded with light.

"We haven’t seen a store anywhere else in the country that is anything like what we’ll be offering; a space where our brides can find everything they need to look and feel their best on their wedding day, in one place.”

The new site will also feature a café bar and accessory lounge, and will see the launch of Dotty’s dedicated mother-of-the-bride line, named MOB.