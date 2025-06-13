Double award for Hull Trains at renowned Corporate Content Awards

The popular open access operator Hull Trains is celebrating securing two awards at the respected Corporate Content Awards in London.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During an action-packed evening, Hull Trains secured awards in the ‘best activation of media coverage’ category and for ‘best one off content campaign’, alongside marketing agency partner CWA.

The Corporate Content Awards recognise and celebrate exceptional work in corporate storytelling, narrative and creative communications. Open to entries across the globe, they are well known for being highly competitive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull Trains’ award for ‘best activation of media coverage’ focused on a special project that the company worked on with the Hull Comedy Festival last year. The Hull Trains team turned a carriage on a train travelling between London and Hull into a special pop-up comedy club. Customers were treated to interactive sets from a range of comedians, with local volunteers also invited to enjoy the experience, complete with special Hull Trains popcorn.

Hull Trains is a popular open access operator on the East Coast Mainline

Meanwhile, the award for ‘best one-off content campaign’ recognised a once-in-a-lifetime experience that the Hull Trains team arranged for a six-year-old from Hull, who has dreams of becoming a train driver. Tyler experienced a special access-all-areas cab experience, giving him valuable insights into what goes into looking after customers every day.

This impressive recognition follows other recent success at the Communicate Lens Awards, where the dedicated team at the operator took home further gold and silver awards for recent projects. As an open access operator, Hull Trains doesn’t rely on any government funding. It’s proud to be part of the fabric of the communities it serves, including Hull, Doncaster, Selby and London.

Louise Mendham, Service Delivery Director at Hull Trains, said: “Our team are passionate about delivering the best possible service for our customers every single day, so to receive recognition like this for some of the special projects we’ve worked on is brilliant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Both of these awards focus on initiatives that have seen us supporting our local community, whether that’s transforming a train into a high-speed comedy club or making a special dream come true for an incredibly well deserving young man. We’ve got plenty of other exciting projects planned throughout this year, so watch this space!”

The Hull Trains team and special guests accepting the awards

Gary Jennison, Creative Director of Hull Comedy Festival, was a special guest at the awards ceremony on Wednesday evening. He was delighted with the news, saying:“Creating a mini comedy festival at 125mph was certainly a first for us, as well as the wonderful people at Hull Trains who are passionate about creative storytelling. It was a joy to bring laughter to customers and our specially invited guests.

“I never dreamt that I’d be going on stage to receive an award for that very idea the following year, so a massive thank you to the team for working alongside us to make this happen! We’re excited to go even bigger this year and to continue this positive partnership with Hull Trains.”

Rose James, CEO of Hull & EY Children’s University, said: “Thank you to the team at Hull Trains for inviting us along to the ceremony. It was great to see the project we worked on for Tyler gain this recognition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad