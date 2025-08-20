Double honours for Yorkshire housing provider at regional energy awards

Beyond Housing has picked up two prestigious accolades at this year’s Yorkshire Energy Efficiency Awards, recognising its commitment to sustainability and innovation in social housing.

The organisation was crowned Housing Association of the Year and also took home Large-Scale Project of the Year for a major retrofit scheme at Hungate Court in Hunmanby, Filey.

The £2.2 million project, delivered in partnership with E.ON Green Funding Solutions and supported by £650,000 from the government’s Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund, has transformed the 32-flat sheltered housing block.

Upgrades included the installation of solar panels, energy-efficient windows, wall insulation and a shared ground source heat pump system. The improvements are expected to save each household an average of more than £630 annually on energy bills, while cutting carbon emissions by 81 tonnes every year.

Aerial view of Hungate Court

The award recognises large-scale regional projects of more than £250,000 which demonstrate quality workmanship, customer service and meaningful environmental impact.

Beyond Housing’s second accolade – Housing Association of the Year – highlighted the organisation’s wider efforts to lead by example in sustainability and community impact across its housing stock and services.

Richard Cooper, Director of Asset & Sustainability at Beyond Housing, said the awards were a testament to strong collaboration across teams and partners.

He said: “We’re incredibly proud of the strong collaboration with our team, suppliers and partners, including E.ON, who have all made this project a standout success in sustainability, innovation, and community impact. We are also so proud of our colleagues, who very much deserve this recognition for all their hard work, passion, and dedication. Together, we are driving real change, building a greener, more energy-efficient future for our customers and communities.”

Richard Cooper, Director of Asset & Sustainability, with the two awards and trophies.