Double the recognition for First Response Group at ACS Pacesetter’s Security Officer of Distinction

Two of First Response Group’s (FRG) top security officers have been recognised at the ACS Pacesetters Security Officer of Distinction Awards. The lunchtime award ceremony was held on Wednesday 22nd May at Windsor Racecourse.

FRG security dog handler, Yasir Butt, received a Security Officer of Distinction Award for his bravery and commitment to his role during a confrontation at a vacant premises with an armed hostile group. With only 12 awards given out annually, it stands as a highly sought-after accolade within the security profession, highlighting the remarkable achievements of individuals who go above and beyond in their duties.

A second FRG security officer received a highly commended certificate for his exemplary commitment to ensuring the safety, integrity, and security of the high-profile venue he and his team protects.

During the ceremony, award winners and their teams were treated to guest speaker Mike Neville MCSFS – CEO of Neville Forensic Recognition Limited, who discussed his fascinating experience using images to identify and apprehend criminals using the World’s first human Super Recogniser Unit.

FRG was also presented with a company award, for being an ACS Pacesetter – the top 15% of ACS scoring companies.

FRG CEO, Simon Alderson said: “It is an honour to attend an award ceremony where not one but two of our fantastic security officers are recognised for their dedication, commitment, and resilience in the face of danger.

“Despite being confronted by a hostile group armed with various weapons, including what appeared to be a firearm, Yasir stood his ground, protecting the vacant premises. His refusal to abandon his post, even under threat of harm, demonstrates his steadfast commitment to his role.