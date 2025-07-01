Double triumph for The Insurance Emporium at the Yorkshire Financial Awards 2025

Yorkshire-based personal lines insurance specialist, The Insurance Emporium, is celebrating a double victory after being named Insurer of the Year and taking home the coveted Customer Service Team of the Year title at this year’s Yorkshire Financial Awards.

The prestigious ceremony, held in Leeds on the 26th of June, recognised the standout achievements of the financial services community across the region. The Insurance Emporium, based in Thorpe Underwood near York, overcame strong competition from across Yorkshire to claim the titles, underlining its growing reputation for excellence in both customer care and operational delivery.

CEO of The Insurance Emporium, Francis Martin commented: “Winning not one, but two awards this year is a phenomenal achievement for our business. Our team has worked tirelessly to enhance customer experience, adapt to evolving market needs, and deliver an outstanding service. These awards are a reflection of our values, our staff, and the incredible work they do every day.”

The judges’ feedback echoed the company’s values, praising how The Insurance Emporium team truly live its principles:

The Insurance Emporium team ahead of the awards ceremony.

#BeCaring – in how they support customers and one another

#BeCollaborative – in how they work together to make great things happen

#BeKnowledgeable – in the expertise brought to every interaction

#BeTrustworthy – in the confidence they inspire, day in and day out

Winning Customer Service Team of the Year highlights a shared commitment to delivering outstanding customer outcomes, while retaining the Best Insurance Provider title for the fourth-year running is a testament to the organisation’s consistency, quality, and strong team spirit.

These regional wins cap off a string of national accolades in the past year:

Highly Commended ‘Pet Insurance Provider of the Year’ at the Moneyfactscompare.co.uk Awards 2025

Defaqto 5-star ratings across its Pet, Equine, Caravan, and Bicycle insurance products

Editor’s Choice winner in the Best Insurance Provider category at the Photography News Awards 2024