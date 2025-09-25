Downton Abbey: Cinema chain Everyman set for boost from grand finale

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bosses said that increases to ticket and food prices have been a “direct consequence” of recent labour cost increases following last year’s autumn budget.

The UK’s fourth largest cinema chain said it is still on track to meet financial targets this year despite “the hottest UK summer on record and a continuing challenging economic environment”.

London-listed Everyman Media told investors that revenues jumped by 21 per cent to £56.5m for the 26 weeks to July 3, compared with the same period a year earlier.

This was partly driven by a 15 per cent increase in admission numbers to 2.2 million over the period.

Admissions grew firmly after the company benefited from a “more consistent film slate” after releases over the same period last year were impacted by the US writers and actors’ union strikes.

It saw particular boosts from titles including Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, A Complete Unknown and Sinners.

Everyman said it is confident for the film slate for the rest of the year, pointing to major releases including Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, Wicked: For Good, and Avatar: Fire And Ash.

The company said higher revenues were also driven by increases to ticket and food and drink prices.

The average ticket price increased by six per cent to £12.46 for the half-year, which the company said was driven by new openings in higher-priced locations, price increases to offset higher costs and an increase in the number of blockbuster releases, which have higher prices.