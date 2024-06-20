The move comes after the company last week filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators. The firm said it had faced “unprecedented challenges” from the pandemic and economic instability causing lower consumer confidence.

The pair said that the move would also protect all jobs at the company.

Mr Dowsing-Reynolds said: “We have restructured the whole business to become more streamlined and this acquisition has been able to secure everyone’s jobs and the future of the brand.

“Our primary focus has been, and will always be, the welfare and security of our dedicated staff, whose hard work and loyalty have been fundamental to our operations. We are committed to maintaining continuity and are grateful for the unwavering support and loyalty from our employees, customers, and suppliers during these times.”

The firm said that issues related to the pandemic had been compounded by the pressures of the ongoing cost-of-living crisis and the dampened housing market.

Founded in 2013, the company opened its first store in Victoria Quarter, Leeds, in 2019, measuring a total of 2,100sq ft.

Speaking on the latest move, Mr Dowsing-Reynolds added: “As we embark on this next step of our journey, our commitment to excellence in design remains unchanged.

"Our team is enthusiastic about the opportunities ahead. We are implementing robust strategies to enhance our operational efficiencies and product offerings, ensuring that Dowsing & Reynolds continues to meet the needs of our customers with high-quality products which help them to create homes and commercial spaces that are loved.”

Dowsing & Reynolds previously appeared in The Times Top 100 list.

The firm employed an average of just over 50 staff in 2023, a drop from 63 the year prior, according to documents filed on Companies House.