Dozens of jobs to be created as next phase of Pocklington business park goes ahead

The work at Broadhelm Business Park in Pocklington will see the construction of seven new high specification warehouse, trade counter and industrial units, creating dozens of new local jobs.

It adjoins the arterial A1079 on the edge of Pocklington.

Manor Court is the latest phase of the development and will provide seven new units, which will range from approximately 3,000 sq ft up to 20,000 sq ft.

Construction will start in spring 2022 and is expected to complete towards the end of the year.

Phase one of Broadhelm Business Park saw the opening of the roundabout on the York to Hull Road (A1709) in 2015, along with the construction of a new Shell Service Station, Starbucks and KFC drive-thru’s as well as two new trade units for operators Howdens and Home-Fit UK in subsequent years.

The second phase, called Helmsley Court, comprised eight starter units ranging from 1,000 – 1,500 sq ft and all units were sold off plan.

The units within Manor Court are all available on both a leasehold and freehold basis and are being marketed by Gent Visick (GV) and Procters.

Jonathan Atkinson, a director at Broadvale Developments, said: “Broadhelm Business Park has quickly established itself as one of the most sought-after mixed-use developments in a highly prominent location between York and Hull.

“We are now delighted to announce the next phase is due to start on this exciting development, which will attract new businesses to the area and create many more jobs.”

Paul Mack, director at GV, inset, said: “Early indications are extremely encouraging for the next phase of Broadhelm Business Park.