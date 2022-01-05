Pocklington Town Council council tax rise move ‘to help fund town projects’

Pocklington Town Council is hoping to complete a number of projects that will benefit the town’s residents.

The move will see a band D property paying £94.25 for this portion of the council tax bill – an increase of £5.17.

The councillors reluctantly made the decision due to increasing inflation costs and planned projects over the next couple of years.

The council is looking to improve security at the West Green site by building a bund (an earth mound) at the car park end of West Green and also place bollards around Broadmanor Open Space.

Repairs and maintenance work are needed at The Old Courthouse, including replacing the windows.

The council is also planning to install two bus shelters on The Balk in-bound route.

A council spokesman said: “There are two reasons for the increase – one is inflation which is currently running at 5% and the other is to enable the council to implement more projects which will benefit the town’s residents.

“There will be further vehicle barriers placed at Broadmanor Open Space and West Green. This includes putting in bollards around the Broadmanor site and an earth bund at the car park end of West Green.

“We are also planning to replace the multi-unit on Broadmanor Open Space play area.