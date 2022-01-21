Dozens of new jobs to be created as Pocklington’s Broadhelm Business Park expands

Broadhelm Business Park near Pocklington is a 22-acre development by the Broadhelm Venture.

The next phase at Broadhelm Business Park is due to go ahead shortly, which will see the construction of seven new high specification warehouse/trade counter/industrial units, creating new jobs in the process.

Broadhelm Business Park is a 22-acre development by the Broadhelm Venture, a joint venture between The Helmsley Group and Broadvale Developments.

Manor Court is the latest phase of the development and will provide seven new units, which will range from approximately 3,000 sq ft up to 20,000 sq ft.

Construction will commence in Spring and will be completed towards the end of the year.

Phase one of Broadhelm Business Park saw the opening of the roundabout on the York to Hull Road (A1709), along with the construction of a new Shell Service Station, Starbucks and KFC drive-thru’s as well as two new trade units for operators Howdens and Home-Fit UK.

The second phase, called Helmsley Court, comprised eight starter units ranging from 1,000 –1,500 sq ft and all units were sold off plan.

Jonathan Atkinson, from Broadvale Developments, said: “Broadhelm Business Park has quickly established itself as one of the most sought-after mixed-use developments in a prominent location between York and Hull.

“We are now delighted to announce the next phase is due to start on this exciting development, which will attract new businesses to the area and create many more jobs.”

The units are all available on both a leasehold and freehold basis and are being marketed by Gent Visick (GV) and Procters. Paul Mack, Director at Gent Visick, said: “Early indications are extremely encouraging for the next phase of Broadhelm Business Park.