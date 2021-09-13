Dozens of senior business leaders urge Government to build HS2 all the way to Yorkshire

In an open letter calling, leaders of the likes of WSP and Siemens Mobility call upon Mr Johnson to deliver on his levelling-up promise and commit to the completion of HS2’s Eastern Leg in full, amid mounting speculation as to the future of the route that will run from the West Midlands through to Leeds.
In the letter, leading rail, construction and engineering firms from the High Speed Rail Group (HSRG) and Railway Industry Association (RIA) have called on the Prime Minister to offer clarity and certainty on the Eastern Leg, which they say will transform national connectivity by linking Yorkshire, the North East and East Midlands into the HS2 network.
They note that “businesses have invested millions in people, in skills, in technology and in hardware to deliver HS2. To date, 16,000 people have been employed on the project, including over 500 apprentices. We had expected this to grow to 34,000 at peak construction, including 2,000 apprentices, over the coming years.
"Whilst cities like Leeds have built their economic and spatial strategies around the project. All of which is at risk should the Eastern leg be curtailed or, worse still, cancelled."
The letter also urges the Prime Minister to consult with regional leaders before taking a decision, stating that “leaders in the East Midlands, Yorkshire and the North East – irrespective of political party – are near-unanimous in their backing for HS2. As you will know, those very regions were critical to your victory at the last General Election. And it is the communities in those regions who will be most let-down should the Eastern Leg not move forward.”
Mr Johnson committed to the eastern leg in Parliament prior to the pandemic but speculation has mounted in recent weeks it is to be scrapped in a bid to shore up the nation's finances.
Tom Wadsworth, Director at the High Speed Rail Group, said: “Last year the Prime Minister promised that HS2 would go ahead in full, including from the West Midlands to Leeds, and his own MPs have asked what he is going to do to level up if he doesn’t build the Eastern leg.
“So before taking any decision to delay or cancel the Eastern leg, the Prime Minister should talk to the businesses employing the people up and down the country who will deliver HS2; talk to the apprentices learning their trade who will build the line to Leeds; talk to the regional leaders in the East Midlands, Yorkshire and the North East who – irrespective of political party – are near-unanimous in their backing for HS2; and talk to his own MPs who are committed to levelling up Britain.
“Failing to deliver HS2 in full would undermine the Prime Minister’s commitment to levelling up and to net zero. So we are calling on the Prime Minister to reaffirm his promise to deliver HS2 in full, including the eastern leg.”
The full list of those to sign the letter is as follows:
Nick Crossfield, Managing Director, UK & Ireland, Alstom
Andy Bell, Vice President, Thales Ground Transportation Systems UK
Colin Wood, Chief Executive Officer, Europe, AECOM
Nick Salt, CEO, SYSTRA Limited
Dyan Crowther, CEO, HS1 Ltd
Will Wilson, CEO, Siemens Mobility Limited
Mark Reynolds, Group CEO, Mace
Mark Naysmith, Chief Executive Officer for WSP UK, Middle East, India and Africa, WSP
Donald Morrison, Senior Vice President Europe and Digital Strategies, Jacobs U.K. Limited
Tim Gray, Managing Director, Hitachi Information Control Systems Europe
Steve Roberts, Director, S and L Roberts (Railway Consulting)
Darren James, Chief Executive Officer, Keltbray Holdings Ltd
Darren Caplan, Chief Executive, Railway Industry Association
Alan Ryder, CEO, RSK
Rick Tucker, Rail Director, AUS Ltd
Steve Barbour, Managing Director, Composite Braiding Ltd
Steve King, Director, Rail Asset Development Ltd
Nick Mallinson, Chief Executive Officer, BCIMO
Paul Culnane, Managing Director, Arthur Flury (UK) Ltd
Tony Westlate, Executive Director, Head of Rail, Tony Gee and Partners LLP
Justin Moss, Co-Chair, Northern Rail Industry Leaders (NRIL)
Ian Funnell, Chief Executive Officer, Hitachi ABB Power Grids
Nick Smith, Chief Executive Officer, Maestrano Group PLC
Tim Brown, Managing Director, GBR-Rail Ltd
Malcolm Wilson, Managing Director, IPEX Consulting
Peter De Lacey, Managing Director, Southside Rail Training Ltd
Pete Johnson, CEO, Vivacity Rail Consulting
David Johnson, Technical Director, D/Gauge
Jag Sidhu, Director, Nick Building Contractors Ltd
Andy Flowerday, Executive Director, Barhale
Greg Howell, Director, Rail Innovations
Gareth Richardson, Managing Director, Geismar UK Limited
Mike Wilson, Managing Director- EP Division, Henry Williams Ltd
Paul Curtis, CEO, LPA Group Plc
David Leask, Sales and Operations Director, Findlay Irvine Ltd
Mark Cutler, CEO, Van Elle
Dr Anthony Ashbrook, Co-founder and CEO, Machines with Vision Limited
Noel Dolphin, Director, Furrer+Frey
Paul Goodhand, Managing Director, Knorr-Bremse Rail Systems (UK) Ltd
Stuart Burns, Managing Director, Dura Composites
Pino De Rosa IEng FICE, FPWI, Managing Director, Bridgeway Consulting Ltd
Alan Robertson, CEO, VolkerWessels UK
Andrew Mott, Managing Director, Mechan Ltd
Sajjad Akbar, Rail Sector Director, Capita Real Estate & Infrastructure
Nicholas Hill, CEO, Plextek Services Ltd
Xijun Cao, President and CEO, British Steel
Stephen Dalton, Managing Director, Transport, Telent
Andy Derbyshire, Group Managing Director, Wabtec Corporation (UK)
David Taylor, Head of Future Business, Babcock Rail
Manoj Gupta, Rail Sector Director, Waterman Group
Dr Maurizio Bragagni OBE, CEO, Tratos UK Ltd
Philippa Spence, Managing Director, Ramboll UK
Emily Kent, Director, One Big Circle Ltd
Clive Baker, Director of Security Locking, Dormakaba
Rebeka Sellick, Director, SellickRail Ltd
Mark Combes, Non Executive Director, Severn Partnership Ltd
Ken Horton, Managing Director, Ferrabyrne
Neil Kirkby, Executive Chairman, SSE Contracting
Andrew Wright, Managing Director, Plura Composites Ltd
Peter Kingsland, SVP UK & APAC, Icomera UK Ltd
Kelly Warburton, Managing Director Rail - UK & Europe, Unipart Rail
Ray Chapman, Managing Director, Ray Chapman Associates
Mat Baine, CEO, Egis Group