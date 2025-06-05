Dr Martens: Footwear group sees profits slide but on track for return to growth

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The footwear group reported pre-tax profits of £8.8m for the year to March 30, down from £93m the previous year, after seeing sales fall 10 per cent.

On an underlying basis, pre-tax profits slumped to £34.1m from £97.2m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group said sales to consumers in the US returned to growth in the second half of the year and have continued to increase, but revealed UK revenues have remained lower since the year-end “due to a challenging market”.

Dr Martens has revealed annual profits slumped as sales came under pressure and it cautioned over ongoing falling revenues in the UK. (Photo by Lauren Hurley/PA Wire)

It added that unfavourable foreign exchange rates would see it take a hit to group sales and profits of around £18m and £3m respectively in 2025-26.

Despite this, Dr Martens said it expects underlying profits to rise “significantly” over the financial year ahead, with analysts expecting a jump to between £54m and £74m.

It flagged uncertainty over the impact of higher tariffs, but said it was holding off from price hikes for the the remainder of 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its stock is already in the US market for the spring and summer season and either there or on its way for the autumn and winter, the company said.

“We do however recognise that there is continued macroeconomic uncertainty and the full outcome of tariffs is still unknown, and we will monitor this closely through the year and take action as appropriate,” the group said.

The Northamptonshire-based company outlined new plans for growth alongside its results, with aims to attract new shoppers and hold off from discounts in EMEA and the Americas.

Annual figures showed sales sales dropped 11.4 per cent over the year, although retail lifted 1 per cent in the final six months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region, sales fell 11 per cent, with direct-to-consumer difficulty amid a highly promotional market, particularly in the UK.

The company has been in the doldrums in recent years, with declining revenues exacerbated by the cost-of-living crisis.

It listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2021, and has since issued a slew of profit warnings and replaced its chief executive.

Many of Dr Martens’ recent problems have come from steep declines in sales in the US, but new chief executive Ije Nwokorie said the group had stabilised in the past year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Our single focus in 2024-25 was to bring stability back to Dr Martens.

“We have achieved this by returning our direct-to-consumer channel in the Americas back to growth, resetting our marketing approach to focus relentlessly on our products, delivering cost savings and significantly strengthening our balance sheet.”

Mr Nwokorie, previously the firm’s head of marketing before taking on the top job from Kenny Wilson on January 6, said: “I am laser-focused on day-to-day execution, managing costs and maintaining our operational discipline while we navigate the current macroeconomic uncertainties.”

Dr Martens can trace its roots back to 1901 when the Griggs family started making boots in Wollaston, Northamptonshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Initially Dr Martens were worn by postmen and factory workers but by the 1970s the boots had become synonymous with British youth culture.