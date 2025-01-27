Dr Martens’ new boss hails ‘progress’ on turnaround plans as losses ease

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company, whose yellow-stitched boots have been a retro mainstay for decades, has been in the doldrums in recent years, with declining revenues exacerbated by the cost-of-living crisis.

It listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2021, and has since issued a number of profit warnings and replaced its chief executive.

But the company went some way to stemming the losses in the three months to December 29, which included the vital pre-Christmas trading period. Turnover still fell 3 per cent compared with the same period last year but that eased from an 18 per cent slump in the previous quarter. Many of Dr Martens’ recent problems have come from steep declines in sales in the US, but new chief executive Ije Nwokorie said it is making “good progress” on its turnaround in the region.

Dr Martens saw a partial recovery in sales over the Christmas period, with the footwear brand saying it is making progress in turning around its struggling US business. (Photo by Lauren Hurley/PA Wire)

The Northamptonshire-based company’s US revenue over the festive quarter fell 4 per cent year on year, compared with 20 per cent in the previous quarter.

Falls in European revenue also eased, from 18 per cent in the previous quarter to 4 per cent most recently.

Dr Martens expects overall turnover for the full year to be down 9 per cent compared with the previous year, at £599m.

Mr Nwokorie, previously the firm’s head of marketing, took the top job from Kenny Wilson on January 6.

He has the task of reversing its fortunes despite an 84 per cent plummet in its share price since its previous owner, US investment firm Permira, floated it on the public markets four years ago.

Despite the recent troubles, Mr Nwokorie said he has “great confidence” for the year ahead.

He added that plans to reduce excess stock are “on track” and that the company continues to “actively manage our costs”.

He said: “The team and I are squarely focused on returning the business to sustainable and profitable growth.”

Dr Martens can trace its roots to 1901 when the Griggs family in Northamptonshire started making sturdy working boots, which were originally worn by postmen and factory workers. The boots grew in popularity after becoming associated with youth culture during the 1980s.