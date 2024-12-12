Drax and Pathway Energy agree terms on deal to supply planned US plant

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Under a separate agreement, Drax could also become a strategic partner in the project, with a potential investment in the form of a convertible loan note of up to $10m.

No investment decision has been taken by Drax at this stage, the statement said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It added: “The heads of terms reflect growing global demand for SAF, which usually can reduce carbon emissions by up to 80 per cent when compared to traditional jet fuels.”

Drax Group (Drax), and Pathway Energy have reached heads of terms on a multi-year deal that could see Drax supply more than one million tonnes of biomass pellets each year to Pathway’s proposed sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) plant on the US Gulf Coast. (Photo supplied by Drax)

Will Gardiner, Drax Group CEO, said: “This landmark deal has the potential to be the biggest third-party supply arrangement Drax’s pellet business has made.

"Demand for sustainable biomass is accelerating, with international businesses seeking long-term fuel supplies for a range of projects globally including sustainable aviation fuel and bioenergy with carbon capture and storage.

“Reaching heads of terms on this deal with Pathway is an important step in the energy transition and for decarbonising the aviation sector through sustainable aviation fuel production, which Drax is proud to be a part of.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We also share Pathway’s aim of scaling bioenergy with carbon capture and storage to deliver the carbon removals that the world needs to fight climate change.”

Steve Roberts, CEO and Founder of Pathway Energy, said: “This innovative agreement catalyzes our aligned commitment with Drax to decarbonize the aviation industry and establishes the strategic alignment with Drax to deploy additional projects leveraging proven biomass conversion technologies, sustainable biomass feedstock, and carbon capture and sequestration.