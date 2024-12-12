Drax and Pathway Energy agree terms on deal to supply planned US plant
Under a separate agreement, Drax could also become a strategic partner in the project, with a potential investment in the form of a convertible loan note of up to $10m.
No investment decision has been taken by Drax at this stage, the statement said.
It added: “The heads of terms reflect growing global demand for SAF, which usually can reduce carbon emissions by up to 80 per cent when compared to traditional jet fuels.”
Will Gardiner, Drax Group CEO, said: “This landmark deal has the potential to be the biggest third-party supply arrangement Drax’s pellet business has made.
"Demand for sustainable biomass is accelerating, with international businesses seeking long-term fuel supplies for a range of projects globally including sustainable aviation fuel and bioenergy with carbon capture and storage.
“Reaching heads of terms on this deal with Pathway is an important step in the energy transition and for decarbonising the aviation sector through sustainable aviation fuel production, which Drax is proud to be a part of.
"We also share Pathway’s aim of scaling bioenergy with carbon capture and storage to deliver the carbon removals that the world needs to fight climate change.”
Steve Roberts, CEO and Founder of Pathway Energy, said: “This innovative agreement catalyzes our aligned commitment with Drax to decarbonize the aviation industry and establishes the strategic alignment with Drax to deploy additional projects leveraging proven biomass conversion technologies, sustainable biomass feedstock, and carbon capture and sequestration.
He added: "With a global scale supply of CORSIA-compliant biomass material, we are well-poised to address one of the hardest to abate industrial sectors through the production of carbon-negative sustainable aviation fuels.”
