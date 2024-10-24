Drax CEO accuses former energy secretary of ‘setting alight’ Conservative Party's record on carbon budgets

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Gardiner’s comments come after former Energy Secretary and current Shadow Energy Secretary, Claire Coutinho, withdrew her support for Drax’s use of biomass, a method of energy production which involves burning wood pellets to produce power.

Ms Coutinho said in an op-ed piece for The Times that she had previously faced “enormous pressure” from officials to pass legislation on Drax’s plans, but that the case for the technology had “simply unravelled” on closer inspection.

Drax has received billions of pounds in subsidies from the Government for the scheme since committing to it in 2012.

Drax Power Station, near Selby. Photo: Simon Hulme

Writing in an op-ed piece for The Yorkshire Post, Mr Gardiner said: “Last week the former Energy Secretary set alight the Conservative Party’s proud record of introducing carbon budgets and rowed back on her work to put the policies in place to meet them when she was Secretary of State.

"She singled out Yorkshire’s Drax Power Station as being surplus to the country’s requirements, despite it powering four million homes and providing four per cent of the country’s total power and eight per cent of its renewable electricity.”

Carbon budgets refer to the targets put in place by the Government to reduce co2 emissions.

Supporters claim that the use of biomass is carbon neutral, as the trees which are used to produce wood pellets absorb co2 during growth. Multiple politicians and environmental groups, however, have claimed that the time taken for trees to regrow and absorb co2 does not match the scale at which it is currently being emitted through burning.

Writing in The Times, Ms Coutinho added: “If the widespread burning of forests is part of the solution to climate change, then we have to ask ourselves what problem we are trying to solve.”

Questions have also been raised around the accounting for emissions produced through the burning of biomass. A report from think tank Ember claimed that Drax was the UK’s biggest single source of co2 emissions in 2023. Drax rejects this idea and has described the report as ”flawed”.

Drax is also developing carbon capture and storage technology at its North Yorkshire site, which would see its co2 emissions captured and stored underground.

When contacted by The Yorkshire Post, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero,which is now run by Yorkshire MP Ed Miliband, declined to comment on the statements made by the former Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero Ms Coutinho.

A Government spokesperson previously said on Drax: “Investing in clean power is the route to ending the UK’s energy insecurity and tackling the climate crisis.

"We expect full compliance with all regulatory obligations on biomass – consumers rightly expect the highest standard of accountability from generators.