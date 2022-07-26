Drax delivers 'strong performance' as it accelerates investment in renewable generation

Drax said it had delivered a strong performance in the six months ended 30 June 2022 as it helped to provide the UK with a secure supply of energy. The company delivered an adjusted EBITDA of £225 million which is an increase of 21%, when compared with the same period the year before.

Will Gardiner, CEO of Drax Group, said: “As the UK’s largest generator of renewable power by output, Drax plays a critical role in supporting the country’s security of supply.

"We are accelerating our investment in renewable generation, having recently submitted planning applications for the development of BECCS at Drax Power Station and for the expansion of Cruachan Pumped Storage Power Station.

“As a leading producer of sustainable wood pellets we continue to invest in expanding our pellet production in order to supply the rising global demand for renewable power generated from biomass. We have commissioned new biomass pellet production plants in the US South and expect to take a final investment decision on up to 500,000 tonnes of additional capacity before the end of the year.

“As carbon removals become an increasingly urgent part of the global route to Net Zero, we are also making very encouraging progress towards delivering BECCS in North America and progressing with site selection, government engagement and technology development.

“In the UK and US we have plans to invest £3 billion in renewables that would create thousands of green jobs in communities that need them, underlining our position as a growing, international business at the heart of the green energy transition.”

Commenting on the outlook, Drax said it expectations for full year adjusted EBITDA were unchanged, which reflected "the optimisation of biomass generation and logistics to support UK security of supply this winter when demand is high, a strong pumped storage performance and agreement of a winter contingency contract for coal".

Drax said its science-based sustainability policy was fully compliant with UK and EU law on sustainable sourcing and was also aligned with UN guidelines for carbon accounting.

The company said its biomass is produced using sawmill and forest residuals, and low-grade roundwood, which often have few alternative markets and would otherwise be landfilled, burned or left to rot.

Earlier this month, Drax submitted plans to build the world’s largest carbon capture facility at its North Yorkshire power station.

The company said that work to build the facility could start as soon as 2024 with the creation of tens of thousands of jobs across the North.

Drax plans to source up to 80% of the materials and services it needs to build the project from British businesses. It recently announced a partnership with British Steel to identify opportunities to source the steel to build BECCS from its Scunthorpe and Teesside steelworks.

Speaking at the time, Mr Gardiner, said: “Drax’s BECCS project provides the UK with a once in a generation opportunity to kickstart a whole new sector of the economy and lead the world in a vital green technology needed to address the climate crisis.