The Drax Foundation has provided £49,502 to Selby-based community interest company Project: WILD.

A spokesperson said: “The foundation’s funding will see the social enterprise deliver its 'Eco Leaders' project to increase understanding of local green spaces with young people in the Selby area.”

It is one of seven new donations being made by the Drax Foundation, with more than £500,000 being provided in total to non-profit organisations in England and Scotland close to Drax sites.

The Drax Foundation is supporting local projects

Shona King, Drax’s Head of Community, said: “The Drax Foundation has a proud track record of giving back to the communities where we operate.

"This latest round of donations will make a tangible difference to communities in England and Scotland.

"The projects we are supporting range from restoring ancient hedgerows in Northampton to helping young people from rural communities in Argyll to build their Science Technology Engineering and Maths (STEM) skills.”

The Drax Foundation operates in the UK, USA and Canada. It is focused on funding initiatives that deliver education and skills development in STEM, those that improve green spaces and enhance biodiversity within local communities and improve access to renewable energy and energy efficiency in areas of low social mobility.

Ms King added: “Last year we launched the Drax Foundation and we are excited about the opportunity to build on the progress we have made to ensure that more people can develop their STEM skills, have access to quality local green spaces, and be lifted out of fuel poverty through access to affordable renewable energy, and energy efficiency measures”.

Projects supported in this funding round include £27,500 for the Canal & River Trust towards efforts to restore ancient hedgerows in Northampton and £150,000 to education charity Energy Sparks to support its work in schools.