Drax Group: Yorkshire firm appoints Shell executive as new CFO
Drax Group has appointed Frank Lemmink as chief financial officer with effect from September 1.
He succeeds Andy Skelton, who will be retiring from the board and from his role as CFO. Drax said: “Frank has held senior finance and risk management leadership roles over a 20-year international career with Shell. Since 2023 Frank has been Executive Vice President, Finance of Shell’s flagship Integrated Gas and Upstream business responsible for business performance as well as the development of clear strategies for long-term, sustainable growth and performance.”
