Drax: North Yorkshire power station operator sees profits jump to £463m for half year

Pre-tax profits rose from £338m to £463m for the six months ending June 30, while adjusted earnings rose 23.5 per cent from £417m to £515m.

The company said its share buyback programme will begin in the third quarter of 2024 and run for two years.

Drax, which generates around four per cent of the UK’s electricity each year, operates the UK’s largest power station, in Selby.

Drax Power Station. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme.

Will Gardiner, CEO of Drax Group, said: "Drax has delivered a strong operational performance, playing an important role supporting the UK energy system with dispatchable, renewable power, keeping the lights on for millions of homes and businesses, while supporting thousands of jobs throughout our supply chain.”

At its North Yorkshire site, Drax is currently developing a method of energy production known as bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS). Once in operation, the technique will burn wood pellets in place of coal for energy, the co2 emissions from which will then be captured and stored underground.

Drax currently generates energy using biomass wood pellets at four of its units in Selby, with its remaining two coal units closed down.

BECCS is often said to provide green, renewable energy, due to its use of regrowable wood in place of fossil fuels. But the method is controversial, with multiple politicians, scientists and campaign groups stating that it has the potential to increase global carbon emissions and that it relies too heavily on the cutting down of trees for wood pellets. Drax maintains that its wood pellets are sourced sustainably.

Mr Gardiner added: “Both the National Grid ESO and the UK's Climate Change Committee have recently reiterated that BECCS is important for the UK to achieve its decarbonisation goals.

“We look forward to working with the new UK Government to help grow the economy and take steps urgently to deliver a net zero electricity system by 2030.

"We believe that Drax and our partners across the Humber and Scotland can accelerate growth, create thousands of new jobs and channel billions in private investment into carbon capture and green energy projects, subject to the right government policies to support regional development plans.”

Drax has recently secured a High Court injunction against environmental activists on and around its Selby site, after the company received a police tip-off about a planned protest camp.

According to lawyers for Drax, North Yorkshire Police had advised the firm to seek the injunction following a “specific threat of imminent environmental protest” by campaign group Reclaim the Power.