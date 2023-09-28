All Sections
Drax: Robotic dog to be used to help spot safety issues at Yorkshire power station

The operators of Drax Power Station have introduced a new four-legged friend to help sniff out hazards and keep people safe.
The Yorkshire Post
By The Yorkshire Post
Published 28th Sep 2023, 08:48 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 08:48 BST

Sparky, a state-of-the-art robotic dog, has joined the plant’s maintenance team and will carry out inspections and capture critical data on machinery.

The bright yellow dog is fitted with a camera which enables it to conduct critical visual and thermal inspections on equipment such as hot boilers while its human controllers are kept safe away from the equipment.

As Sparky gets familiar with the plant, he will be programmed to follow tailored routes around the site. This will enable him to operate autonomously, enhancing efficiency even further.

Sparky, a state-of-the-art robotic dog, has joined the plant and will carry out inspections and capture critical data on machinery.

Richard Barber, maintenance systems lead engineer, said: “A robotic dog might not be what you have in mind when you think about safety, but Sparky is a real game changer for us.

"The technology enables our team to collect better information about our equipment, while also keeping our colleagues out of harm’s way.

“Its optical panoramic camera allows us to zoom in-depth on equipment and it is fitted with a thermal infrared camera, which means we can see any hot spot or unusual thermal anomalies on the machinery.

"We want to prevent faults from happening, not simply repair them when they occur. With Sparky on patrol at the power station, we will be able to do just that.”

