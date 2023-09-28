The operators of Drax Power Station have introduced a new four-legged friend to help sniff out hazards and keep people safe.

Sparky, a state-of-the-art robotic dog, has joined the plant’s maintenance team and will carry out inspections and capture critical data on machinery.

The bright yellow dog is fitted with a camera which enables it to conduct critical visual and thermal inspections on equipment such as hot boilers while its human controllers are kept safe away from the equipment.

As Sparky gets familiar with the plant, he will be programmed to follow tailored routes around the site. This will enable him to operate autonomously, enhancing efficiency even further.

Richard Barber, maintenance systems lead engineer, said: “A robotic dog might not be what you have in mind when you think about safety, but Sparky is a real game changer for us.

"The technology enables our team to collect better information about our equipment, while also keeping our colleagues out of harm’s way.

“Its optical panoramic camera allows us to zoom in-depth on equipment and it is fitted with a thermal infrared camera, which means we can see any hot spot or unusual thermal anomalies on the machinery.