Ukraine: Drax stops using Russian biomass at Yorkshire power station and donates £280,000 to relief fund

The FTSE-250 firm, which uses a very small percentage of the Russian biomass at its Selby plant, is working with its suppliers and customers to identify any further links to Russia, it said.

The firm is donating £280,000 to the Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal to support relief efforts for the Ukrainian people following Russia’s invasion.

The sum includes £30,000 of employee match funding from Drax’s employees based in the UK, US and Canada, maximising its collective impact to help those fleeing the conflict.

Will Gardiner, chief executive of Drax.

Drax chief executive Will Gardiner said: “Our first concern is for the Ukrainian people – for their safety and wellbeing.

“Drax stands behind and recognises their bravery and we hope this donation will go some way to helping those most in need.

“Like many others around the world, I absolutely condemn the Russian invasion.

“The resolute stance of NATO, the EU and many companies is heartening, but the situation for those in Ukraine is very worrying.”

The DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, which brings together 15 leading UK aid charities, aims to provide food, water, shelter, healthcare and protection to families fleeing the conflict who have left their homes.

Drax is one of a growing number of companies cutting ties with Russia in the wake of the conflict.

Energy firm BP, which owned a large stake in Russian energy giant Rosneft, announced the operation would be hived off.

Shell, ExxonMobil and Equinor pledged to cut their Russian investments following pressure from shareholders, as well as from governments and the public.

Apple has halted all product sales in Russia, and limited other services such as Apple Pay and Apple Maps.