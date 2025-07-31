Drax: Yorkshire power station operator to finalise new Government deal ‘later this year’

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new deal was first raised in February when the Government announced that from 2027, it would effectively halve the subsidies Drax receives.

Drax’s new agreement with the Government, which will run from April 2027 to March 2031, will see Drax power station sell a set amount of power annually, and then seek to maximise generation at times of high demand and reduce generation at times of low demand.

The firm said it will target average adjusted earnings of £100m to £200m from its power station each year during the period.

Drax has said it is set to sign a final agreement on its new deal with the Government later this year. Photo: Simon Hulme

The company added that negotiations on the precise details of the final contract are “ongoing”.

Prior to the new deal, Drax is thought to have received around £950m in subsidies per year from the Government.

Drax Group CEO, Will Gardiner, said: "During the first half of the year, we made significant progress towards ensuring we continue to play an important role in UK energy security through this decade and beyond, reaching a heads of terms with the UK Government on a low-carbon dispatchable contract for difference.

“We expect to sign a final agreement later this year and look forward to continuing to play a critical role in the UK system into the future.”

The announcement came as Drax also posted its results for the six months to 30 June.

The company posted pre-tax profits of £281m for the period, a drop from £463m last year. This came alongside adjusted EBITDA of £460m, down from £515m.

Drax said that low energy prices as well as planned outages at its Cruachan pumped storage hydro power station, in Scotland, had contributed to the results.

Mr Gardiner, added: "Drax is the leading dispatchable renewable power company in the UK, delivering five per cent of the UK's power and significantly more when the system needs it.

"Across the group we are confident in our ability to generate significant free cash flow through 2031 and are focused on aligning the business to deliver.

"The energy transition is creating significant value opportunities aligned with the UK's energy needs and we will continue to explore investing in those in a disciplined fashion consistent with our capital allocation policy."

Drax’s North Yorkshire power station burns biomass pellets made from wood in order to produce electricity.

The method of energy production has received criticism from green groups and MPs who have questioned its environmental credentials.