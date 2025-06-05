Dreadnought Hotel: Historic hotel in picturesque 'Gateway to the Scottish Highlands' is bought by Caledonian Leisure

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the purchase, the hotel is to be rebranded The Caledonian Thistle Hotel. A spokesman said the previous owners bought the property in 2017 and were selling due to retirement.

Graham Rogers, Managing Director at Caledonian Leisure, said: “After the success of The Caledonian Hotel Collection in Torquay, Blackpool, Scarborough and Arrochar, we’re delighted to welcome another hotel to our family. This investment is a key step in strengthening our year-round offering in Scotland.”

A spokesman said a significant investment programme is now underway to improve both the interior and exterior of the property. The hotel will be ready to welcome guests from the end of July.

Leeds-based Caledonian Leisure has announced the completion of the purchase of the historic 63-bedroom Dreadnought Hotel in Callander. (Photo supplied on behalf of Caledonian Leisure)