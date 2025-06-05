Dreadnought Hotel: Historic hotel in picturesque 'Gateway to the Scottish Highlands' is bought by Caledonian Leisure
Following the purchase, the hotel is to be rebranded The Caledonian Thistle Hotel. A spokesman said the previous owners bought the property in 2017 and were selling due to retirement.
Graham Rogers, Managing Director at Caledonian Leisure, said: “After the success of The Caledonian Hotel Collection in Torquay, Blackpool, Scarborough and Arrochar, we’re delighted to welcome another hotel to our family. This investment is a key step in strengthening our year-round offering in Scotland.”
A spokesman said a significant investment programme is now underway to improve both the interior and exterior of the property. The hotel will be ready to welcome guests from the end of July.
David McDonald, Finance Director at Caledonian Leisure, said: “Callander is a wonderful base for customers looking to explore with so many beautiful areas within easy reach. We’re proud to invest in the local area, and by welcoming customers all year round we’re pleased that we’ll be making a contribution to the area’s economy too. The Macnab’s Bar will remain open for everyone, and in a nod to the traditions of the hotel, we’ll be renaming the restaurant The Dreadnought Restaurant.”
