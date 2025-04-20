"Dream job" on offer at award-winning Yorkshire holiday park

The award-winning Wayside Holiday Park and Lakes, based in the heart of the beautiful North Yorkshire Moors, has announced that it is looking for a new park manager.

Wayside, one of the finest up-market holiday parks in the north of England, is situated in the village of Wrelton, near Pickering.

Mark Goodson, the owner and managing director of Wayside, commented: “This is a dream job, which comes with a rent-free, spacious three-bed bungalow. It’s ideal for a young and energetic couple, with or without children, who are looking to make a full-time career in the rewarding and enjoyable holiday park industry.”

The park has been owned by the Goodson family since 1975 and is run on a day-to-day basis by Mark Goodson, together with Park Director Trevor Jones.

Wayside Holiday Park

Mark explained: “The park covers over 20 acres and is split between Wayside Park, Wayside Lakes and our latest development The Water Gardens. The Park area caters for static holiday homes and the Lakes area (consisting of two lakes) and Water Gardens caters for lodges.

“All three areas are open for eight months of the year between March and October inclusive. The four months that we are closed are used specifically for repair and maintenance, any improvements to the park and the installation of any lodges and statics caravans sold.

“Essentially, we are looking for an enthusiastic couple to join our small team and make a full-time career in the park industry. Previous experience, although useful, is not crucial in the selection criteria. We see the position as one of a continuing learning curve and anticipate a “schooling period” to learn the arts of park management lasting initially up to five seasons with continued learning thereafter,” explained Mark.

Wayside has been expanding, especially with the construction of the Lakes area in 2015 and will eventually have over 200 caravans of one sort or another (lodges and statics), for which the manager will be responsible. The directors, although on the park during the working week, live off site and so rely on the park managers to be capable of handling any problems which may occur, due to infrastructure, customers or supplier issues.

Wayside Holiday Park

Mark warned: “Be under no illusion, this is not a position for the faint hearted! We will be looking for a couple who can wear many hats, are self-motivated, have common sense in spades and are quick on their feet. They will require stamina, be industrious and have a sense of humour, but ultimately bring solutions, not problems, to either customers or the park directors.”

“For our part, we will provide full support in the form of training to use the park equipment, showing by example, how to build pitches, plant areas of the park with new flowerbeds, hedges etc and deal sensitively with our clientele, which is crucial.

“Overall, this is a great job with a lovely lifestyle in a beautiful part of the country, where the dress code is mostly shorts! You will meet plenty of interesting people and if you like building things, planting things or selling things (hopefully all three) this could well be the job for you.”

