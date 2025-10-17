Drinking order extended in Bradford for another three years amid anti-social behaviour

People fear visiting Bradford city centre because of groups of anti-social street drinkers – councillors have claimed.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bradford Council’s Regulatory and Appeals Committee met on Thursday to decide whether to extend an order that can see people fined for street drinking.

A public space protection order is currently in place in Bradford city centre and the town centres of Keighley, Shipley and Bingley, but can legally only last for three years. The current order runs out later this month, and so the Committee had to decide whether to extend it until 2028.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It gives Council wardens the power to confiscate alcohol from people in the street, as well as issue fines.

City Centre Drink

A consultation into the order found that the majority of the public supported its extension, but felt street drinking was still a major issue in these areas.

Michael Churley – Safer Communities Co-ordinator at the Council, said: “This order largely relates to people living street based lives in urban centres. They are people who are often substance dependant and whose behaviour is really affecting people’s quality of life due to issues like aggression, intimidation and urinating in public.”

He said although only Council wardens can issue fines, police have now agreed to provide greater support in enforcing the order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hot spot areas raised by the public included Ivegate and Kirkgate in Bradford, Bow Street in Keighley and Manor Lane in Shipley.

Mr Churley told members that as well as the fines, the order allows officers to confiscate alcohol. He said this was effective as many of the street drinkers “were not people on high incomes.”

Around 300 “vessels” of alcohol had been confiscated in the past year.

Councillor Matt Edwards (Green, Tong) said: “It’s all good having these powers, but they have to be enforced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“300 vessels over a year is less than one a day in the District. That’s quite a small number.

“One reason people tell us they don’t come to the city centre is the perception of fear. When I got the bus in today I saw a number of people this order would apply to when I got off. For lots of people that is a daily experience.”

Mr Churley said the support form police would provide an enforcement “uplift.”

He said many of those found drinking were referred to New Vision – a drug support agency. He added: “The number of people attending treatment has gone up quite substantially.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But people’s experience isn’t where it should be yet. It is about getting a balance between enforcement and supporting people with mental health problems.”

The committee was told Criminal Behaviour Orders, which ban people from entering certain areas of a town or city, was another way of dealing with anti-social drinkers. There are currently 13 people with such orders in place banning them from areas of Bradford city centre.

Councillor Nazam Azam (Lab, City) said: “People feel afraid walking into the city centre because of what is happening around them. We need it so drinkers aren’t congregating in crowds of five, ten people, because people are feeling afraid. We’re trying to encourage people to come to the city centre.”

Mr Churley said: “Many of these people have had traumatic pasts, and we need to link them up with mental health support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is a perception that these people are homeless. The majority are in accommodation, but it is not great accommodation, so we need to help them into a better home.”