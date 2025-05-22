Drive Motor Retail wins ‘2025 Bodyshop Group of the Year’

Leading automotive retailer, Drive Motor Retail, has received major recognition after being named 2025 Bodyshop Group of the Year by the National Accident Repair Group at the British Bodyshop Awards.

Drive’s success continued at the recent FixAuto 2025 Conference on the 7th May in the VOX Conference Centre, where they received multiple accolades, with Wayne Winwood from Drive/FixAuto Hartlepool being named Network Employee of the Year for Region 2.

Drive/FixAuto Redcar was also presented with the 10-Year Partnership Award, and Drive/FixAuto Bristol North earned recognition by being shortlisted for the Admiral Repairer of the Year.

These latest achievements add to Drive Motor Retail's impressive portfolio of achievements, which includes their Darlington team winning the Stellantis Manufacture "Stellar" Accident Repair Programme Award 2024, and their Bury St Edmunds site securing the Southeast Enterprise "Best Customer Repair Partner" Award 2024.

Jason Bond (middle), Bodyshop Director at Drive Motor Retail

Jason Bond, Bodyshop Director at Drive Motor Retail, commented: "Being named Bodyshop Group of the Year once again is a huge testament to our team's hard work and dedication to excellence.

“Attending the awards ceremonies earlier this month with my team was a proud moment that reflected years of consistent hard work and innovation in our field. A big thank you goes out to everyone in the Bodyshop team for everything you do here at Drive, the recognition we've received is a direct result of your outstanding work."

Drive Motor Retail operates eight body shops across the UK, offering comprehensive accident repair services through their recently launched Drive Bodyshop website. The platform features innovative tools, including a Quick Quote system and online repair tracker.

The company, which manages 28 dealerships nationwide with over 800 employees and an annual turnover of approximately £400 million, continues to strengthen its position as one of the UK's leading privately owned automotive retail groups.

For more information about Drive Motor Retail’s Bodyshop Services, visit: https://www.drivebodyshop.co.uk/