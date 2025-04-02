Drive Scarborough celebrates double success with MG and Hyundai awards

Drive Motor Retail's MG and Hyundai dealerships in Scarborough, which are part of one of the UK's largest privately owned automotive retail groups, have achieved remarkable success by winning two industry awards, including the 2024 Best Individual Dealer Site award from MG Motor UK Ltd and the Customer Retailer of the Year award from Hyundai Motor UK.

The MG accolade recognises the dealership's outstanding transformation following a comprehensive refurbishment project. The renovated premises now showcase a modern, welcoming environment that represents both the MG brand and enhances the overall customer experience.

The Hyundai award, presented at Hyundai Motor UK's 2024 Annual Retailer Awards, celebrates excellence across five key metrics including new car sales, aftersales performance, customer experience, retailer profitability, and future mobility. Drive Hyundai Scarborough emerged as the winner among Hyundai's 161-strong UK retailer network.

As one of the UK's largest privately owned automotive retail groups, the company represents major brands like Vauxhall, MG, Hyundai, Citroen, Peugeot and Leapmotor. Known for its strong focus on customer satisfaction, Drive has become a trusted name in the industry. The company offers a wide range of electric vehicles across its dealerships, meeting the growing demand for sustainable transportation options.

Drive Hyundai team

Carl Prescott, General Manager of Drive Scarborough, commented: "It's an incredible honour to receive both the MG Best Individual Dealer Site award and Hyundai's Customer Retailer of the Year award.

"These achievements reflect our team's dedication to excellence across both brands. Our stunning refurbishment at our MG site and commitment to exceptional customer service have truly paid off, creating an environment that elevates the experience for all our customers. I'm incredibly proud of what we've achieved across both franchises."

Drive Motor Retail is one of the UK's largest privately owned automotive retail groups with a turnover of approximately £400 million per annum and over 800 members of staff employed in 30 dealerships across the country.