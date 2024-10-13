‘Driving us towards a greener future’: Yorkshire-based Magtec rolls out second generation of electric truck

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Magtec said the vehicle had been given a range of upgrades on the first version, including faster charge times and reduced downtime.

The firm’s first version MEV75 truck launched last year after achieving GB Small Series Type Approval with the Vehicle Certification Agency.

Magtec has supplied the second-generation MEV75 to customers across the UK, including local authorities such as Nottingham City Council, which is using its vehicle for waste management deliveries and collections.

Magtec has announced that it has rolled out the second-generation version of the MEV75, its own-brand 7.5 tonne electric truck.

A Nottingham City Council spokesperson said: “Upgrading our electric truck fleet is a crucial move in Nottingham's ambitious plan to become the UK's first carbon-neutral city by 2028.

“This advanced technology boosts our waste management efficiency, serving our residents better while driving us towards a greener future.”

Magtec said a number of other local authorities had also placed orders for the second-generation MEV75, including Islington Council in London, which has received five MEV75s fitted with cage tippers.

Cllr Rowena Champion, Islington Council’s executive member for environment, air quality, and transport, said: “To create a more equal Islington, we're taking bold action to electrify our fleet. These new MEV75s offer a cheaper, more efficient, and greener way to travel.

"We want council vehicles driving down local streets to be as environmentally-friendly as possible, and these new MEV75s are an important step in tackling air pollution.”

Founded by chief technical officer Marcus Jenkins in 1992, Magtec is a designer, manufacturer and integrator of drive systems for electric vehicles and serves customers in the commercial, rail and defence sectors.

The company designs and develops the key components in its EV drive systems as well as the software to integrate them into vehicles. Since 2019, its systems have amassed 2.4 million miles.

Earlier this year, Magtec announced that it was also working to transform military logistics support vehicles into hybrid electric trucks capable of creating and distributing power networks across battlefields and disaster zones.

The firm is a member of the British Army’s programme to develop technologies for battlefield electrification and deliver multiple technical and operational enhancements.

The army has said that electrification will enhance military capabilities, allowing power delivery at the point of greatest need, supporting both military applications and civilian infrastructure.

Magtec said that one of its hybrid electric support vehicles could produce 200 kilowatts of power without the need to tow equipment or infringe on the load bed of the logistics truck.

The firm added that this could replace up to nine generators, providing power for field hospitals, disaster relief teams, and future weapons systems.

Speaking at the time of the announcement, Andrew Sloan, engineering director at Magtec, said: “Our innovative systems are not just about improving vehicle performance; they're about creating a mobile power infrastructure that can be deployed rapidly in various scenarios.