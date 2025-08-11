DS.Emotion announces four new client wins

DS.Emotion, the multi-award-winning property and place marketing company, has announced four significant residential property wins.

DS.Emotion, which has offices in Leeds, Manchester and London, is currently working on new and interesting residential projects across the UK.

Matt Button, co-founder, explained: “We have over 30 years of experience in property and place marketing, positioning us amongst some of the most experienced place-makers in the marketing industry.

“We have a long heritage of working across the residential and commercial property market and have won awards for our work for some of the leading property development and asset management brands.

Higgs Yard, Brixton

“Born out of many years of residential property marketing experience for some of the most successful developers, we have a forensic understanding of what investors and occupiers want in this competitive market.

“Despite our reputation for large-scale projects, we’re proud of our recent wins which reflect our continued effort to develop highly personalised campaigns for smaller property developments in the residential sector.”

A selection of these new appointments and projects include:

The Wood Street Collection for Fallowdale Homes in the heart of Wakefield. This development comprises a charming array of high-quality new homes and the converted Old Police Station in Wakefield’s Civic Quarter, available for both sale and rent.

Vivere for Forshaw Land & Property Group. This development features a new high-end collection of luxury apartments and an aparthotel set within the established residential district between the city centre and Salford Quays.

Higgs Yard for Peabody. DS.Emotion is working extensively in the shared ownership sector with clients such as Latimer and housing association Peabody, who have an agenda to deliver more affordable homes for the many. The company is currently marketing a selection of private-sale and shared-ownership homes, providing good-quality, affordable homes within the established south-east London community of Brixton.

Multi-development marketing for award-winning Huddersfield-based Vivly Living. Testament to DS.Emotion’s capabilities on a corporate residential account, regional development firm Vivly has appointed the company to be their creative and marketing incumbent for their fabulous and rapidly growing residential development portfolio across West Yorkshire. Services include branding, creative and social media services for what is going to be a flourishing account with a strong development pipeline.

Wood Street, Wakefield

Jenny Wass, head of marketing for Vivly Living provides high praise for the DS.Emotion team, saying: “I cannot praise DS Emotion highly enough; DS Emotion have a hugely impressive track record in the property sector and their knowledge of the house-building industry, and what works, is authoritative and extensive. I love the way their team is ready to challenge the norm”.

Matt Button concluded: “These four appointments are a resounding endorsement of our team’s expertise within the residential property sector, while the different natures of the developments, in scale, character and location, illustrate our versatility.”