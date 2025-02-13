A viral ‘Dubai chocolate bar’ has hit the shelves in Yorkshire thanks to a greengrocer in Driffield who said he can’t stock it up fast enough.

Rafters of Driffield – independent retailers of high class fresh produce and flowers which were voted best independent retailer in Yorkshire – recently introduced the ‘TikTok viral’ chocolate bar titled ‘The Taste of Dubai’.

The chocolate bar is made of crispy kataifi, pistachio and tahini paste encased in milk chocolate.

Thousands of TikTokers have made videos reviewing the hard to source chocolate.

Left to right Kelsey Coleman Ann Sanderson Bev White Millie Potter Rafters of Driffield

Millie Potter, who works at the store, gave owner Andy Rafter the idea to stock the product after spotting its popularity across the globe.

Andy instructed his buyers to source some of the bars and managed to get hold of almost 100.

He posted the product on social media and all 96 bars sold out within hours.

Now, Andy is trying to get hold of more of the product as quickly as possible to satisfy customers who are eagerly awaiting more stock.

"It was brought to my attention by the younger, trendier members of our team”, Andy told the Yorkshire Post.

"I hadn't even heard of it.

"The main instigator was Millie Potter she's the young lady in the video. She told me how popular it was and asked if I could get hold of it.

"We put it on Social Media and we have been blown away! We sold out in a couple of hours.”

Andy said another 240 bars would be on sale on Friday at Rafters and it is also available online.

"It's already looking like it's going to sell out again even though we've restricted it to a maximum of 3 bars per person”, he explained.

"We have a floristry department and they've really seen an uplift in sales as people are ordering flowers and asking us to add a bar of chocolate with it!