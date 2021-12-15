Dudleys director awarded highest professional honour

The FIStructE grade is the highest honour in the industry and recognises exceptional ability, experience, and professionalism.

Mr Dixon, who has been with Leeds-based Dudleys for nearly 10 years, was previously a visiting teaching fellow in engineering design at the University of Bradford. He is also a marking and chief examiner for the IStructE CM examination.

Peter Dixon, of Dudleys, left, with award.

Projects including the Regents Quay residential tower in Leeds and the 25-storey Great Northern Tower in Manchester.

The fellowship was awarded to Peter by Prof. Don McQuillan FIStructE, the 100th President of the Institution of Structural Engineers, at a ceremony in London.

Mr Dixon said: “I feel very honoured to have received this recognition from my peers and colleagues for the contribution I have made to the profession of structural engineering.

“I remain committed to contribute the best I can in the industry.”

